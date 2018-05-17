Alcoholic Beverage Packaging 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.51% and Forecast to 2022
The analysts forecast the global alcoholic beverage packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 4.51% during the period 2018-2022.
Alcoholic beverage packaging provides packaging for beverages that contain alcohol. Packaging containers are used for the storage of alcoholic beverages such as beer, wine, vodka, whiskey, rum, and champagne.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global alcoholic beverage packaging market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Amcor
• Ardagh Group
• Ball Corporation
• Crown Holdings
• O-I
Market driver
• Rising consumption of alcohol
Market challenge
• Rising cost of raw materials and energy increasing the production cost of packaging
Market trend
• Rising popularity of metal packaging for alcoholic beverages other than beer
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RAW MATERIAL
• Global alcoholic beverage packaging market by raw material
• Comparison by raw material
• Global alcoholic beverage packaging market by glass – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Global alcoholic beverage packaging market by metal – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Global alcoholic beverage packaging market by others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by raw material
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Global alcoholic beverage packaging market by geography
• Regional comparison
• Alcoholic beverage packaging market in EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Alcoholic beverage packaging market in Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Alcoholic beverage packaging market in APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Rising popularity of metal packaging for alcoholic beverages other than beer
• Growing popularity of stand-up pouches and bag-in-box packaging
• Shift toward bio-degradable packaging solutions
Continued…..
