Test and Measurement Equipment in APAC Market Segment by Applications, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast to 2022

The analysts forecast the test and measurement equipment market in APAC will register a revenue of more than USD 8.9 billion by 2022.

T&M equipment comprises tools or instruments that can help analyze, validate, and verify electronic, electrical, and mechanical systems and their output.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the test and measurement equipment market in APAC for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Taiwan

The report, Test and Measurement Equipment Market in APAC 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ADVANTEST

• Anritsu

• Fortive

• Keysight Technologies

• Rohde & Schwarz

• Teradyne

Market driver

• Expansion of telecommunication networks

Market challenge

• Rising demand for rental T&M equipment and outsourcing

Market trend

• Automation of laboratory instruments

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• T&M equipment market in APAC by GPTE

• T&M equipment market in APAC by ATE

• T&M equipment market in APAC by WTE

• T&M equipment market in APAC by calibration equipment

• Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• T&M equipment market in APAC by electronics

• T&M equipment market in APAC by communication

• T&M equipment market in APAC by general industry

• T&M equipment market in APAC by A&D

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Key leading countries

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

Continued…..

