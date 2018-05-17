Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Tankless Water Heater Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2022”

Tankless water heaters operate without using storage tanks. When a water tap is turned on, normal water flows through a pipe into the unit. Subsequently, a gas burner or an electric element heats the water. This enables tankless water heaters to deliver hot water efficiently.

The analysts forecast the global tankless water heater market to grow at a CAGR of 7.03% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tankless water heater market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Tankless Water Heater Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• O. Smith

• Bradford White

• NORITZ AMERICA

• Rheem Manufacturing

• Rinnai

Market driver

• Technological innovations in design and higher efficiency

Market challenge

• High operational and installation cost

Market trend

• Rise in preference for energy-efficient tankless water heaters

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



