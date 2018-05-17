Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Mycoplasma Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2022”

Mycoplasma Testing Market 2018

Mycoplasma testing is performed to detect, remove, and prevent mycoplasma contamination in cell culture. There are various methods to detect mycoplasma contamination such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), enzymatic methods, direct growth, or specific deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) staining. Mycoplasma testing is essential for bio-therapeutic and

vaccine manufacturing, and biologics produced for clinical research.

The analysts forecast the global mycoplasma testing market to grow at a CAGR of 11.34% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mycoplasma testing market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Mycoplasma Testing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Agilent Technologies

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• InvivoGen

• Lonza

• Merck

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market driver

• Increasing focus on R&D of biopharmaceuticals

Market driver

• Increasing focus on R&D of biopharmaceuticals

Market trend

• Growing M&A and partnerships between CROs, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCTS

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Systems

• Consumables

• Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• CROs

• Academic research institutes

• Cell banks

• Others

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Mycoplasma testing market in Americas

• Mycoplasma testing market in EMEA

• Mycoplasma testing market in APAC

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing M&A and partnerships between CROs, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• Technological advances

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Agilent Technologies

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• InvivoGen

• Lonza

• Merck

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

Continued…..