Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Marijuana Market Opportunities by Key Players, Regional Segmentation And Forecasts, 2018 – 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Marijuana Industry

New Study on “2018-2025 Marijuana Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the global Marijuana market status and forecast, categorizes the global Marijuana market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The major manufacturers covered in this report 
Cara Therapeutics 
Cannabis Sativa 
CannaGrow Holdings 
United Cannabis 
Growblox Sciences 
GreenGro Technologies 
GW Pharmaceuticals 
Lexaria Corp 
MMJ America 
Medicine Man 
Canopy Growth 
Aphria 
Aurora Cannabis Inc. 
mCig Inc 

Try Sample Report @    https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3141544-global-marijuana-market-research-report-2018

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

The regional scope of the study is as follows: 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Rest of Asia-Pacific 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Rest of Europe 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Argentina 
Rest of South America 
Middle East & Africa 
Saudi Arabia 
Turkey 
Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Industrial Grade 
Pharmaceutical Grade 
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Chronic Pain 
Arthritis 
Migraine 
Cancer 
Other

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze and study the global Marijuana capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025); 
Focuses on the key Marijuana manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future. 
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region. 
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. 
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth. 
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. 
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market 
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Marijuana are as follows: 
History Year: 2013-2017 
Base Year: 2017 
Estimated Year: 2018 
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders 
Marijuana Manufacturers 
Marijuana Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Marijuana Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations 
The following customization options are available for the report: 
Regional and country-level analysis of the Marijuana market, by end-use. 
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3141544-global-marijuana-market-research-report-2018

 Some points from table of content:

Global Marijuana Market Research Report 2018 
1 Marijuana Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Marijuana 
1.2 Marijuana Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Marijuana Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025) 
1.2.2 Global Marijuana Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017 
1.2.3 Industrial Grade 
1.2.4 Pharmaceutical Grade 
1.3 Global Marijuana Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Marijuana Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025) 
1.3.2 Chronic Pain 
1.3.3 Arthritis 
1.3.4 Migraine 
1.3.5 Cancer 
1.3.6 Other 
1.4 Global Marijuana Market by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.1 Global Marijuana Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Marijuana (2013-2025) 
1.5.1 Global Marijuana Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Marijuana Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Marijuana Market Competition by Manufacturers 
2.1 Global Marijuana Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 
2.1.1 Global Marijuana Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 
2.1.2 Global Marijuana Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 
2.2 Global Marijuana Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 
2.3 Global Marijuana Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 
2.4 Manufacturers Marijuana Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type 
2.5 Marijuana Market Competitive Situation and Trends 
2.5.1 Marijuana Market Concentration Rate 
2.5.2 Marijuana Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Marijuana Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018) 
3.1 Global Marijuana Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018) 
3.2 Global Marijuana Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018) 
3.3 Global Marijuana Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018) 
3.4 Global Marijuana Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
3.5 North America Marijuana Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
3.6 Europe Marijuana Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
3.7 China Marijuana Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
3.8 Japan Marijuana Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Marijuana Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018) 
4.1 Global Marijuana Consumption by Region (2013-2018) 
4.2 North America Marijuana Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018) 
4.3 Europe Marijuana Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018) 
4.4 China Marijuana Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018) 
4.5 Japan Marijuana Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018) 
4.6 Southeast Asia Marijuana Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018) 
4.7 India Marijuana Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018) 
4.8 South America Marijuana Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018) 
4.9 Middle East and Africa Marijuana Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, World & Regional
Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Mycoplasma Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2022
Global Location Based Services and Real Time Location Systems Market 2018 Industry Trend and Forecast 2025
Whole-house Ventilation System 2018 Global Market Size, Status, Analysis and Forecast 2025
View All Stories From This Author