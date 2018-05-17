SystemDomain Chicago based IT firm made to the Top 20 Best Security Solution Providers of 2018
SystemDomain, a Chicago based global IT and consulting services company has been shortlisted as "20 Best Security Solution Providers of 2018" by Industry Era.
SystemDomain had been selected as Top 20 Best Security Solution Providers of 2018 based upon annual reports, events, white papers, databases, press releases, & investor presentations of cyber security solutions providers .
"We feel very proud to know that SystemDomain had been shortlisted as "Top 20 Best Security Solution Providers of 2018". It is an honor to be recognized by Industry Era magazine,", said Shubhi Garg, President, SystemDomain, Inc, "We will continue to build upon our promise to provide best-in-class solutions and services."
SystemDomain provides consulting to implement and integrate end to end Cyber Security solutions to address the cyber vulnerabilities and threats across the enterprises i.e. Information Systems, Network, Database, Physical Access, Access Control and Management, Cloud, Mobile. SystemDomain's solutions and professional services help protect the customers, shareholders and employees of the corporations in cost effective and efficient manner. SystemDomain also provides the business intelligence for proactive monitoring of Critical Cyber Assets.
SystemDomain offers state-of-the-art solutions in Risk Management such as: Threat Detection & Response, Cyber Security Operations, Security & Behavioral Analytics, Fraud Intelligence Services, Governance Risk & Compliance, IT & Security Risk Management, Regulatory & Corporate Compliance Management, Audit Management, Business Resiliency, Third Party Governance, Public Sector Solutions. SystemDomain’s Cyber Security and Risk Consulting practice is rapidly accelerating and implementing the state-of-the-art solutions for multiple use cases.
Cyber Security, Digital, Cloud, and Data Analytics are its primary focus areas providing unparalleled solutions and services to build the business around our comprehensive products and services portfolio. The strategic partnerships allow SystemDomain to offer the products and services at very competitive pricing to our clients. Our partnership empowers with exceptional resources that distinguish our offering from the competition.
Additional Key award wins and industry accolades for SystemDomain:
SystemDomain had been ranked as ‘Top 20 Most promising Cyber Security Solution Provider 2017' by “Silicon India”
SystemDomain Inc. had been selected as one of Diversity Business.com’s (now OMNIKAL) OMNI500 Top Businesses for 2017.
Gold Award for 2018 as the Fastest Growing Cyber Security firm by Cyber Security Excellence Awards
Top 25 Cyber Security Companies 2018 by CIO Applications
About SystemDomain Inc.
SystemDomain is an IT Consulting firm based in IL with focus in Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital, Cloud, Data Analytics and Professional Services (such as Enterprise Architecture, Database, Network Management, ERP, CRM, Cloud and Digital Transformation). SystemDomain strives to connect with their customers, clients, and partners with an unbeatable portfolio of solutions to leverage critical trends such as big data & analytics, social business and security. SDI has offshore software development and support centers for clients who are interested in cost-effective services.
Our determination for customer satisfaction and delivering the efficient & cost-effective solutions are our secrets of success.
(http://www.systemdomaininc.com)
About Industry Era magazine
Industry Era is a technology magazine that features and talks about the enterprise solutions that can play a key part in redefining the business goals of organizations. We have become the leading sources who are sharing innovative and unique services developed by established vendors who have not yet been able to gain limelight. One can say we are the change that is much needed in the technology arena which has become congested with technological advancements.
Industry Era has culminated into one of the most trusted, interactive, community destination for decision makers, C level executives and other high-level IT executives to connect on key issues and business challenges. We follow a unique approach of blending content.
(https://www.industry-era.com)
Media Relations
SystemDomain Inc
+1 (630) 544 4180
email us here