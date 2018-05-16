21-year-old Franchise Owner Wins Image One Franchisee of the Year Award
Two years into putting Image One on the map in Florida, Nikko Conn is on a mission to build a commercial cleaning empire
Rather than begin adulthood swamped in student loan debt, Nikko Conn decided to do something most other people his age don’t often do: He became a business owner. Tapping into a franchise model launched in part by his family, Nikko launched an Image One commercial cleaning franchise in Ft. Myers, Florida in 2016.
Now, he has been recognized as Image One’s newest Franchisee of the Year for his efforts in the past year building in a new area – he is the first franchisee in Florida for the Chicago-area Image One franchise, which has some 100 franchisees in its system.
Conn started working with Image One and had a local franchise in the Chicago area even during high school. After school, he saved up money and moved everything down to Florida to launch a franchise.
“Life is about embracing the opportunities in front of you,” said Conn, who grew up in a suburb Northwest of Chicago. “Launching a franchise in Florida has been the best decision of my life and I really feel that other people my age would do well looking at a low-cost franchise right after school. The kind of education I’m getting is unbeatable.”
Conn worked through typical entrepreneurial growing pains in his first months of business: working non-stop to land accounts, finding the right employees and managing his time effectively. Through his persistence going door-to-door at businesses and cold calling companies to pitch his services, he quickly built a stable company, one that could support and help him settle into his new environment.
In under two years, Conn has built a growing business, hiring a team and convincing his older brother Anthony Conn, 23, to move to Florida to help him further expand the territory.
“I was so impressed with what my younger brother was doing in South Florida that I had to check it out,” said the older Conn, who also owned a small territory in the Chicago region. “He convinced me that with the two of us aligning our efforts, we could help make South Florida one of the biggest Image One territories on the map, expanding our commercial cleaning services to reach even more customers who are in need of a professional, trusted long-term facilities solution to rely on.”
For around the cost of a semester at many universities, young adults – or their parents – can purchase an Image One Franchise, which has minimal startup costs depending on whether franchise owners lease or rent equipment. Image One’s franchise program is ready-made to help owners hit the ground running operating their own commercial cleaning business. The resources available can help anyone over the age of 18 with a willingness to learn and a commitment to excellent customer service create a growth-focused, scalable cleaning business.
“Watching Nikko grow as an entrepreneur and come into his own as one of our franchisees has been very rewarding for me – both as the president of our company and as Nikko’s dad,” said Image One President and Co-Founder Tim Conn. “I can’t wait to see how he and Anthony further expand our reach across Florida. We will be with them every step of the way to help make it happen.”
About the Image One franchise
Image One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. It is regularly recognized as a top franchise by third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com and Franchise Business Review.
Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, along with assistance with billing, equipment, and sales training. Image One has nearly 100 commercial cleaning franchise locations across the Midwest and Southeast, including Chicago, Cincinnati, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville and Orlando. Franchise territories are available nationwide.
