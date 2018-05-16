Concierge Technologies Subsidiary Original Sprout Featured on Modern Living with kathy ireland®
Worry Free Luxury
Concierge Technologies (OTCQB:CNCG)
This innovative and environmentally friendly company provides its clientele with products made from safe, soothing and luxurious ingredients that meet the highest international standards of body care, including “reef safe” sun block.
“Our products are super soothing”, says Tritt. “Many people have sensitive skin issues that are a real problem. I make products that use only the best natural floral and plant extracts and, for instance with sun block, the highest quality zinc. All of our products are non-toxic and lab-tested. Original Sprout products don’t contain the chemical additives typically found in other brands. We strive to make the best products for the whole family. We’re not just for baby. Our Tahitian Collection products will make your hair and skin look amazing!”
Original Sprout boasts an entire line of products including shampoos, conditioners, body washes, styling products and creams, all of which are non-toxic and safe for sensitive skin issues. Composed of organic extracts and other soothing materials, consumers now have an option to naturally protect the hair and body. All Original Sprout products are formulated, bottled, packaged and shipped from company facilities located in San Clemente, CA, USA.
“We have cultivated a worldwide distribution network and also included family destination favorites like Disney resorts!” said David Neibert. “Our products are widely available to everyone through health food stores, beauty salons, international distributors and, of course, online.”
“Saving the environment is a priority for everyone,” says J.L. Haber, Vice President of Programming. “Helping individuals deal with sensitive skin issues while not compromising the beautifying effects is something that puts this product on the radar. There are many that tout treatments for eczema and other skin disorders, but this one really stays true to its word.”
For more information about Original Sprout, visit originalsprout.com and tune in to WE tv as sponsored content on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 7:30am EST and Bloomberg International on Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 7:30am GMT, 10:30am D.F. and 3:00pm HKT.
About Modern Living with kathy ireland®
Modern Living with kathy ireland® is a weekly business television program featuring real-world insights from corporate executives all over the globe.
Modern Living with kathy ireland® airs Thursday mornings throughout North America on WE tv as part of their sponsored content lineup and to over 50 countries throughout the world on Sundays on Bloomberg International as part of their sponsored content lineup.
About Original Sprout
Founded in 2003, Original Sprout blended the concerns and responsibilities of a mother with the luxury and style of a beauty professional. Original Sprout is a globally trusted, natural, worry-free family brand that sacrifices nothing. Original Sprout is part of the Concierge Technologies family of industry innovators. OTC QB Exchange: CNCG
About Concierge Technologies
Founded in 1996, Concierge Technologies, Inc. today is a global conglomerate with operating businesses in financial services, food manufacturing, and security systems. Concierge’s common stock is listed as “CNCG” on the OTC QB Exchange.
This release may contain “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Concierge Technologies or its subsidiary companies, please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at the Company’s website (www.conciergetechnology.net) or at www.sec.gov.
Katie Rooney
Concierge Technologies
614.747.6492
email us here