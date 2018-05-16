Opus Consulting Group Announces Trademarked Computing Services Package

For companies looking to explode their future growth, Opus Consulting Group offers a package of Cloud Computing, Communications, Data and Security products.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opus Consulting Group, one of Western Canada’s leading and most progressive providers of Managed Business solutions, today announced their packaged services program: OPUSCare™.

For companies looking to explode their future growth, Opus Consulting Group now offers a package of Cloud Computing, Communications, Storage, Data and Security products from a range of trusted industry partners to expand traditional Information Technology departments into a company-wide Managed Business network. These packages mean an end to clunky, old fashioned, patched networks that create a slow, unreliable, siloed working experience, and the unleashing of any company’s capabilities based on cutting edge business management technology.

“For too long, businesses have looked at IT as simply another department that services a bank of servers and fixes problems.”, Said Opus Consulting Founder and President, Richard Brown. “In today’s business environment, cloud technology means that we have the tools for any company to streamline its information operation and storage, working practices and communications. This leads to a more competitive business model, better able to compete in today’s marketplace, enhancing growth and profitability, while driving down expenses.”

Opus Consulting’s suite of Business Management Tools include: OPUSComm™ for integrated cloud communications - both internal and client and prospect facing - that includes global reach via phone, e-mail, sms, and even video conferencing. OPUSCloud™, a simple, centralized operations and management platform including deployment, maintenance, power, security and location of network appliances on-premise.

OPUSDataCare™ is Data Protection and Security that encompasses recovery of single documents, entire databases, or complete systems, De-duplication for efficient backup storage, Application replication and data backup from virtually anywhere to your remote location, or a Cloud Repository in your Country. OPUSMITS™ is a Managed Business technology package that offers full-time IT remote support, customized and on-site, or any combination suitable for your unique business structure: PC and server management, network & end-point security management, data-back up and disaster recovery needs, and a team of professional Help Desk technicians, 24/7/365.

When deployed together, these tools mean that even single-seat management companies can start with top of the line computing and data requirements, then scale their computing needs up on a per-user basis when required.

“As the world moves more towards a Subscriber business model, I.T. can now be looked at as a Business utility, like your Cell Phone system, lighting and your Coffee service.”, continued Brown. “A subscriber-based business system that includes all updates over the term of the contract, keeping businesses current, while saving them both Capital and Operating expenses, expanding their communication, computing, data storage and security capabilities, grow their networking capabilities, allowing them more physical space and an I.T. department that works to it’s capabilities - not just as an on-call ‘firefighting team’.”

The newly launched Opus Consulting website reflects these changes, along with graphically showing how these Business Management tools fit together into the big picture of OPUSCare™ , the over-arching business management system that includes all the offerings noted above – and more.

About Opus Consulting Group

The Opus Group executives and IT professionals have over a Century of combined industry and business experience. Each of our senior consultants has a minimum 15 years of hands-on IT experience; a select, knowledgeable group well-versed in all aspects of infrastructure design, project management, acquisition, deployment, outsourcing, business resumption strategy and IT systems support.

Our employees are an essential component of the value we bring to client relationships. Each staff member is empowered to make decisions and is expected to be responsive, accessible and flexible within our guiding principles, ensuring that we address customer needs quickly and effectively.

Visit us for more information at Opus Consulting Group , or on popular Social Media channels