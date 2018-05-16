Blockchain China Connect announces launching of CryptoChinaBlog.com
Blockchain China Connect is excited to officially announce the unveiling of the first US and China blockchain investment-themed blog, CrytpoChinaBlog.com.CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain China Connect is excited to officially announce the unveiling of the first US and China blockchain investment-themed blog, CrytpoChinaBlog.com. CryptoChinaBlog is your platform to learn about the leading news for cryptocurrency, blockchain, regulations and industry leading conferences with a focus between the US, China and other Asian countries. China is one of the largest players in the blockchain technology and an industry leader in bitcoin mining. CryptoChinaBlog is thrilled to bring you breaking news about China’s influence in crypto along with interviews from influencers in China’s blockchain industry.
CryptoChinaBlog is organized by Blockchain China Connect and Artisan Business Group, Inc., an Illinois based cross-border investment and business consulting firm, specializing in working with financial and investment companies in both China and the US. Artisan Business Group has been involved as an advisor and overseen the acquisition, disposition and financing of over $1.5 billion in Chinese-sourced capital financing.
CryptoChinaBlog will be partnering with leading cryptocurrency media partners to support and promote the 2018 US China Blockchain and Digital Currency Conference at LAX Marriott Hotel on August 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA. The conference is the only Sino-US investment and funding focused event for blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Hundreds of blockchain entrepreneurs, investors, bitcoin miners, traders, and legal experts are expected to attend, and it will provide a great platform for peer-to-peer networking and exploring investment, finance, business and collaboration opportunities between the U.S., China and other countries.
More than 30 expert speakers from both countries will cover a variety of hot topics such as blockchain technology, startup investment, capital raising, ICOs, bitcoin mining, virtual currency trading, SEC compliance, legal and taxation, etc. Expert speakers include Jack Liao, Founder of Bitcoin Gold; Jordan Earls, Founder of Qtum; Joe Rubin, Co-founder and Managing Director of FundingPost.com; Xiahong Lin, Founder of Bodhi; Ralph Liu, Founder of MuleChain; Han Liguang, Founder of RedCoin Global Public Digital Currency Exchange; Pavel Cherkashin, Co-founder of MindRock; Richard B. Levin, Shareholder of Polsinelli; Jeffrey Levinson, CEO of Securitech Blockchain Industries; Jor Law, Co-Founder of Verify Investor; Phil Sigler, Chief Visionary Officer of The LendingCoin; Graeme Moore, VP of Marketing at Polymath; Matt Miles, Founder & Co-CEO of Property Coin; David W. Klasing, Founder & Managing Attorney of The Law Offices of David W. Klasing; Anna Sheong, Co-founder of WIL Overseas Investment; Brian Su, CEO of Artisan Business Group; Andrew Zapotochnyi, North America Representative at CoinTraffic; Steve Anapoell, Securities Attorney; Tyler McKay, President of Blockchain China Connect; Rob Tiv, President & COO of SonicMessenger; Gan Zhang, Partner at RTF; Harley Dou, Managing Director at Tang Wealth; Roc Wang, Founder & CEO of DeepChain; Andy Wang, Founder of FutureChain Technologies. Industry media partners from the US and China will cover the event.
CryptoChinaBlog is delighted to partner with FundingPost.com, Bitcoin.com, Fintech Finance, BitcoinChaser, CoinMarketPlus, ICOBuffer, SnipersTube, Blockchain Daily News, 5Bite.com, ICOholder, Jgy.com, Shenliancaijing.com, Belink Communications and 55Hudong.com to promote the investment-themed blockchain conference on August 22nd. There will be lively discussions about the future of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin including conversation about the most popular coins in China such as NEO, VeChain, Wanchain and more. ICO pitches, exhibitors and sponsors are welcome to contact us for promotional packages. CryptoChinaBlog looks forward to creating an investment-themed news platform within the blockchain technology and is looking for partnership opportunities worldwide.
