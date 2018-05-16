RCM Guru joins RELMAR Technical Team
Relmar is pleased to announce Reliability-Centred Maintenance (RCM) expert Dr Mark Horton has agreed to join the team to help bring RCM to the Maritime Industry
Mark worked with RCM founder John Moubray to develop and deliver the RCM methodology as well the software to support the deployment of RCM. Today RCM is used by hundreds of enterprises around the world as the guiding philosophy in their maintenance strategy.
Aside from his wealth of experience with RCM itself, Mark brings with him knowledge of the Maritime industry, specifically the naval sector. In 1991 he began to work on Reliability-Centred Maintenance (RCM) with John Moubray, who pioneered the transfer of aviation maintenance techniques to general industry. Mark applied RCM in a wide range of industries including oil, gas, chemical production, food, automotive sectors.
He worked with John Moubray to integrate robust risk analysis techniques into the RCM methodology. In 1995 Mark founded ISC Ltd, which developed and distributed RCM analysis software and maintenance management systems. He was closely involved with the development of the UK Royal Navy's RCM capability, and ISC's RCM-based maintenance system is in use today by almost the entire UK Naval fleet.
Mark, who holds an MA and a PhD in Natural Sciences/Physics & Theoretical Physics from the University of Cambridge, had this to say about his association with Relmar, “I would like to be involved with the team and help to make Relmar a significant force in marine RCM”.
Kenneth Shakesby, Relmar CEO says, “This is a massive coup for us and we are keen to promulgate this to the [Maritime] industry where we are gaining huge interest in our MRCM offering. Mark’s knowledge and experience adds to our distinguished skillset making Relmar the number 1 resource in marine RCM”.
