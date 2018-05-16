Trendhim Challange for E-commerce
This Trendhim Ecommerce Prize was created to empower and support the future of e-commerce superstars.HORSENS, DANIMARCA, May 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year Trendhim challenge some of the world's sharpest minds to think outside of the box and award them with €3.000. The Developers Challenge E-commerce Prize was created as an opportunity for students to put their knowledge to work.
At Trendhim, they know that in order to improve and develop our products, organization, employees and business, they must involve Europe's brightest minds. Our hope is that you will step up and help raise our standards.
Who can participate?
Any European student can participate, either on their own or as a group.
How do you win?
The rules are simple. You must create a product, piece of software, marketing campaign, organizational strategy, consumer analysis, theoretical opinion, or something completely different which could help improve an e-commerce store.
It doesn’t have to be about Trendhim. If you have insight or experience from other websites or industries, that is acceptable. The most important thing is that your focus is how to make an online store better. Your approach can use a tried and true best practice or it can be an entirely new concept. Trendhim intends to take every idea into consideration.
What is the deadline?
The deadline is November 1, 2018. All entrants who participate must refrain from entering the competition the following year.
How do they select the winner(s)?
Trendhim will conduct Skype interviews with each of the frontrunners to gain deeper insight into their ideas. The winner(s) will be selected in collaboration with business owners and university professors. The winner(s) will receive 3,000 euros to bring their project to life in collaboration with Trendhim.
How do I register?
Registration is easy. Send them an email to csr@trendhim.com with all of the files, details, pictures, and other relevant materials related to your idea.
It’s free and non-binding to register. If you choose to opt out of the competition after registering, simply inform the company via email.
For more information please visit this link.
