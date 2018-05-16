Vodafone lights up Sydney International Airport with NB-IoT and CCP
ASX listed CCP launches its NB-IoT product range
CCP Technologies Limited (ASX:CT1) (ASX:CT1)SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CCP Technologies Limited (ASX:CT1) (“CCP” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its first critical control point monitoring solution installation at Sydney airport using the Vodafone NB IoT network.
NB-IoT is a low power wide area network (LPWAN) used to wirelessly connect millions of devices that have low bandwidth requirements. NB-IoT optimises device power consumption and delivers deep signal penetration which will support critical control point monitoring applications. CCP is pleased to advise that it has successfully completed NB-IoT product development with commercial deployments now commencing.
Michael White, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the ASX listed public company CCP said,
“Once again, CCP has responded quickly to an emerging market opportunity. Our in-house IoT design and development capability has been the foundation for rapid solution commercialisation. We are delighted to be working with Vodafone to deploy our NB-IoT smart tags in the Sydney Airport environment.”
Vodafone’s General Manager of Enterprise, Stuart Kelly, said,
“NB-IoT is already proving to be a disruptive force in the world of business and it’s exciting to see one of Vodafone’s first NB-IoT trials embrace the opportunities that disruption offers. CCP have recognised a great opportunity and Vodafone is proud to help them deliver a solution that is changing the food industry. With the Vodafone NB-IoT network available at Sydney’s International Airport, businesses can now take advantage of the huge range of benefits NB-IoT connectivity offers, including the combined solutions offered by Vodafone and CCP.”
Michael Mosfet of Veloce Espresso at Sydney Airport T2 said,
“From past experience, if a fridge fails in our business it causes enormous disruption and cost. We’ve installed CCP to automate refrigeration temperature monitoring. The upside is that CCP strengthens our approach to food safety, makes record keeping for food safety compliance easier and if anything goes wrong with the fridges, we get an immediate notification.”
Sydney Airport is a complex facility with significant food service operations in domestic and international terminals, where implementing wireless Internet of Things (IoT) solutions can be challenging.
Michael White, Chief Executive Officer of CCP said,
“CCP offers a range of LPWAN connectivity options, including NB-IoT which is ideally suited to a complex built environment. We are delighted to be working with Vodafone to show the benefits and potential of IoT solutions for business at Sydney Airport.”
Vodafone is demonstrating CCP’s NB-IoT solution at CeBIT Australia 2018, 15-17 May 2018, International Convention Centre Sydney, Darling Harbour.
About CCP Network
CCP Technologies – a listed public company on the Australian Securities Exchange – offers a critical control point management system in Australia and North America, and has an emerging presence in Singapore. Critical control points are the points in a supply chain where a failure of standard operating procedure has potential to cause serious harm to people – and to a business’ reputation and bottom line. Standard critical control points include temperature, energy, environment (e.g. air and water quality, pH, chemicals, noise, acoustics and gases) and movement.
CCP captures data using Smart Tags (sensors) and an advanced Internet of Things (IoT) network which leverages WiFi and various LPWAN connectivity solutions. Data is delivered to the company’s big data cloud platform where it is analysed to deliver business intelligence. Customers access this information through Web and Mobile Dashboards; and receive real-time alerts via SMS, email and push notifications.
he Company’s first target market is the food industry, where food safety regulation, energy savings and waste reduction drives adoption. For further information on the CCP Solution, visit: www.ccp-network.com
