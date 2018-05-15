Facebook crisis sheds light on corrupt practices, but worry not – the fix is around the corner
According to a Global Data Market Size report, spending on digital information about internet users, gathered by big data warehouses through cookie files and other tracking software, last year reached $8.8 billion in the US alone. Global data market size in 2017 exceeded $13.5 billion and is growing at a rate of 34.7 per cent year on year. As big as this may seem, it’s just the tip of the iceberg. Banks X-ray clients’ personal data with their scoring systems. Major retailers create behavioural profiles of their customers by using their shopping history, online activity and demographics. Our data is constantly being sold, transferred, processed and monetised without us knowing, let alone agreeing to these shady practices.
With the Cambridge Analytica scandal making front pages worldwide, it seems we’ve reached a critical mass. The current system is cracking and a change is about to take place. It’s no surprise that the solution has emerged from the blockchain community, which sees in distributed ledger what every parent sees in a newborn child – limitless potential. Technology famous for its cryptocurrency applicability is believed to be capable of much greater disruption. When it comes to data ownership and management, IOVO, the first decentralised human value network, brings to the table what companies like Facebook, which built their business models around exploiting digital information, may fear the most, yet what ordinary folk long for. It promises to restore data ownership back to the people using DAG (directed acyclic graph), which represents the next generation of blockchain. As if that weren’t enough, IOVO paints a picture of a future in which we – not some billion-dollar firm – will use our digital information as we wish. ‘In the digital economy, data is a new type of currency. Each individual generates a fair share of such records, yet in the system that’s currently in motion, only a handful of companies are leveraging them to make a profit,’ says Krzysztof Gagacki, founder of IOVO. ‘We need to turn this around so that our data monetised via all of the available platforms could ensure a universal basic income, allowing people to at least feed themselves and their families. There is no better solution for tackling poverty and social inequality.’
Only a few years ago, IOVO’s mission would’ve been dismissed as a blue-sky utopia. The world wasn’t ready for a shift in data ownership, having little social awareness in this field. Thanks to whistle-blowers like Cambridge Analytica’s Christopher Wylie, we’re now more alert. With blockchain’s ability to take down the middlemen, we might now be heading for a genuine revolution.
