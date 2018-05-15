MLG Blockchain and Blockchain India Form Strategic Partnership

The blockchain community is rapidly increasing in India, and Blockchain India has become a key player in the sphere. We look forward to working with them on projects and events across the country.” — Michael Gord

TORONTO, ONT., CANADA, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MLG Blockchain, a global blockchain development and consulting firm, has forged a strategic partnership with Blockchain India. Through this strategic partnership, MLG Blockchain will leverage Blockchain India’s blockchain network to support community development initiatives across India.

Blockchain India promotes education and connects professionals to foster cutting-edge technology projects. This partnership will allow both companies to organize meetups, workshops, hackathons, and technical training.

"Partnering with MLG will help bring more value to the Indian blockchain community. The two companies intend to empower the community and grow the blockchain ecosystem together," commented Aman Gupta, Blockchain India’s founder and CEO.

MLG and Blockchain India also intend to leverage their expertise in marketing, tech development and consultancy services for local blockchain companies.

About MLG Blockchain:

MLG Blockchain is a global blockchain development and consulting firm headquartered in Toronto with a distributed team across North America, Europe and Asia that is focused on building next-generation applications using blockchain and smart contract technology. MLG Blockchain speeds up your team's understanding of the blockchain and its potential opportunities for your business.

About Blockchain India:

Blockchain India is a community that helps Blockchain enthusiasts come together to create an ecosystem and open new domains for social impact.

