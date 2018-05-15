Kevin Benedict, SVP - Solutions Strategy, Regalix Inc., Named by IDG as Top Digital Transformation Influencer
Digital transformation, in the business context, is all about how organizations evolve their business and drive revenue and innovation through technology. With the pace of technological advancement today, embracing digital transformation is a requisite to maintain an edge over the competition.
In IDG’s 2018 State of Digital Business Transformation Study, the company surveyed IT and business management decision-makers to understand their take on what it means to be a digital business, which technologies are at the forefront of digital business transformation and more. Relevant to this study, IDG recently published a list of 10 top digital transformation influencers on Twitter. Finding himself on that list is Kevin Benedict (@krbenedict).
At Regalix, Kevin Benedict leads executive-level engagement initiatives and thought leadership in the areas of customer success and customer experience. His approach combines intelligent solutions, analytics, automation and services in order to enhance customer experience. Founder of The Center for Digital Intelligence, Kevin is an authority on digital transformation, with a deep understanding of emerging technologies, automation mobility, AI, machine learning, IoT and agile business strategies.
About Regalix Inc.:
Founded over a decade ago in the heart of Silicon Valley, Regalix works with enterprises in the hi-tech, ad-tech and retail domains, helping with customer acquisition, growth and retention. With its roots in data-driven and ROI-oriented marketing, Regalix is a full-fledged Customer Success company, delivering seamless customer experience in today’s subscription-based economy.
About IDG Inc.:
Headquartered in Boston, International Data Group, Inc. is an influencer in the world of technology. The company seeks to provide insights that help buyers utilize technology to the maximum. In terms of marketing, IDG puts out impactful content across digital, video, mobile, social and research. Founded in 1964 as International Data Corporation, IDG today operates in 97 countries across the world.
