Taiwan Artists performing at Canadian Music Week in Canada-International Performing Agent seek for Immediate Cooperation

Organized by the Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development of the Ministry of Culture, three groups of artists from Taiwan

TORONTO, CANADA, May 15, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organized by the Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development of the Ministry of Culture, three groups of artists from Taiwan-- ABAO, Jade Eyes, and Dizparity-- participated in the largest music festival in North America, Canadian Music Week. They performed over 2 consecutive days on May 10 and 11, Toronto local time. This included the highlight of the "Taiwan Beats" showcase held today (11th), organized by Rivoli Pool Hall, one of Toronto's top ten Live Houses, which nurtured a number of renowned bands to become famous.In addition to their demonstrating their individual features and winning a warm welcome from the audience that night, the three artist groups also visited internationally renowned music producer Mark S. Berry to help this senior producer, who has won 36 global gold and platinum record awards, fully understand Taiwan, the "Golden Melody Awards" and the representative status of artists in the Chinese market.After excellent performances by ABAO and Jade Eyes at the "Taiwan Beats" showcase, they immediately received the interest of this exclusive tour broker and started discussions regarding cooperation.Canadian Music Week, which started in 1981, has become the most influential music and media event in Canada. Every year, it not only brings together a large number of music and related industry representatives, but also an influx of tens of thousands of music fans.What is more representative is that the Chinese have long been the largest foreign language group in Canada. Toronto is the largest performance venue locale on the market apart from New York and Los Angeles. There is also a local culture of multiculturalism and inclusion, which has enabled Canadian Music Week to become a significant stage for participation by Taiwanese artists.Before today's opening of the "Taiwan Beats" showcase, a press conference was also specially held for Taiwanese artists to participate in. The opening statement by Ed Yen, creative art director of GCA Entertainment , conveyed the message brought by participating Taiwan artists, which is to start global cooperation among artists and to expand the mutual development of inter-regional performing arts.Afterwards, the director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Toronto, Catherine Hsu, and Mark S. Berry, a renowned producer in the international music industry, were invited to address and give a welcome and blessings for success to the Taiwanese performance artists.The first performance of the "Taiwan Beats" showcase was by Aboriginal singer ABAO. The old-fashioned tune of the opening piece has become a killer move that quickly won over the attention of the audience. Interactive learning and singing in the indigenous language and the voice of a naturally gifted singer have allowed ABAO'S singing to continue to be full of rhythm and appeal.The all-girl electronic trance band "Jade Eyes" blends ethereal voices and electronic sound atmosphere into the performance. For this performance, the drummer of another group, OVDS, was invited to join in to help give the music a fierce rhythm. The changing sense of hierarchy made the audience both surprised and excited.Dizparity is the winner of two electronic music awards at the 8th “Golden Indie Music Awards”. In addition to being young, he also has confidence in electronic music and brought deeper electronic music experience to the audience.The entertainers also took advantage of their participation in the show and paid a special visit to senior Grammy Award producer Mark S. Berry's office to introduce him to the diverse musical styles of Taiwan's new generation of artists. He also specially invited his partners to visit the “Taiwan Beats” showcase to watch the show. He was profoundly interested in the performances of ABAO and Jade Eyes. After the performance, he began brokering a concert tour, giving the artists participating in the exhibition a good beginning.The latest news and updates on "Taiwan Beats" showcase and Canadian Music Week performances will be simultaneously updated on the official CGA Entertainment fan page (facebook.com/gca3nt). Everyone is welcome to check out the latest news online.