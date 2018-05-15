3D Printing Material: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2018 To 2023
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D Printing Material Market 2018
Description:
The 3D Printing Material market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2013, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2017, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2018-2023. Based on the 3D Printing Material industrial chain, this report mainly elaborate the definition, types, applications and major players of 3D Printing Material market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2013-2018), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise Products, industry development trends (2018-2023), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the 3D Printing Material market.
The 3D Printing Material market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important regions.
Major Players in 3D Printing Material market are:
Shenzhen Weistek
Stratasys
Orbi-Tech
Exceltec
DSM
TLC Korea
LG Chem
Xery
Materialise
Quantum3d
Exone
MATTERHACKERS
3dsystems
3D HUBS
Emerging Objects
DuPont
Sandvik
Taulman3D
Arevo
Rahn
Major Regions play vital role in 3D Printing Material market are:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Middle East & Africa
India
South America
Others
Most important types of 3D Printing Material products covered in this report are:
Ceramics
Plastics
Metals
Others
Most widely used downstream fields of 3D Printing Material market covered in this report are:
Electronics & Consumer Products
Automotive
Medical
Industrial
Education
Aerospace
Other
Table Of Content:
Global 3D Printing Material Industry Market Research Report
1 3D Printing Material Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Definition of 3D Printing Material
1.3 3D Printing Material Market Scope and Market Size Estimation
1.3.1 Market Concentration Ratio and Market Maturity Analysis
1.3.2 Global 3D Printing Material Value ($) and Growth Rate from 2013-2023
1.4 Market Segmentation
1.4.1 Types of 3D Printing Material
1.4.2 Applications of 3D Printing Material
1.4.3 Research Regions
1.4.3.1 North America 3D Printing Material Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
1.4.3.2 Europe 3D Printing Material Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
1.4.3.3 China 3D Printing Material Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
1.4.3.4 Japan 3D Printing Material Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
1.4.3.5 Middle East & Africa 3D Printing Material Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
1.4.3.6 India 3D Printing Material Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
1.4.3.7 South America 3D Printing Material Production Value ($) and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Drivers
1.5.1.1 Emerging Countries of 3D Printing Material
1.5.1.2 Growing Market of 3D Printing Material
1.5.2 Limitations
1.5.3 Opportunities
1.6 Industry News and Policies by Regions
1.6.1 Industry News
1.6.2 Industry Policies
…….
8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Competitive Profile
8.2 Shenzhen Weistek
8.2.1 Company Profiles
8.2.2 3D Printing Material Product Introduction
8.2.3 Shenzhen Weistek Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E
8.2.4 Shenzhen Weistek Market Share of 3D Printing Material Segmented by Region in 2017
8.3 Stratasys
8.3.1 Company Profiles
8.3.2 3D Printing Material Product Introduction
8.3.3 Stratasys Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E
8.3.4 Stratasys Market Share of 3D Printing Material Segmented by Region in 2017
8.4 Orbi-Tech
8.4.1 Company Profiles
8.4.2 3D Printing Material Product Introduction
8.4.3 Orbi-Tech Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E
8.4.4 Orbi-Tech Market Share of 3D Printing Material Segmented by Region in 2017
8.5 Exceltec
8.5.1 Company Profiles
8.5.2 3D Printing Material Product Introduction
8.5.3 Exceltec Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E
8.5.4 Exceltec Market Share of 3D Printing Material Segmented by Region in 2017
8.6 DSM
8.6.1 Company Profiles
8.6.2 3D Printing Material Product Introduction
8.6.3 DSM Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E
8.6.4 DSM Market Share of 3D Printing Material Segmented by Region in 2017
8.7 TLC Korea
8.7.1 Company Profiles
8.7.2 3D Printing Material Product Introduction
8.7.3 TLC Korea Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E
8.7.4 TLC Korea Market Share of 3D Printing Material Segmented by Region in 2017
8.8 LG Chem
8.8.1 Company Profiles
8.8.2 3D Printing Material Product Introduction
8.8.3 LG Chem Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E
8.8.4 LG Chem Market Share of 3D Printing Material Segmented by Region in 2017
8.9 Xery
8.9.1 Company Profiles
8.9.2 3D Printing Material Product Introduction
8.9.3 Xery Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E
8.9.4 Xery Market Share of 3D Printing Material Segmented by Region in 2017
8.10 Materialise
8.10.1 Company Profiles
8.10.2 3D Printing Material Product Introduction
8.10.3 Materialise Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E
8.10.4 Materialise Market Share of 3D Printing Material Segmented by Region in 2017
8.11 Quantum3d
8.11.1 Company Profiles
8.11.2 3D Printing Material Product Introduction
8.11.3 Quantum3d Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E
8.11.4 Quantum3d Market Share of 3D Printing Material Segmented by Region in 2017
8.12 Exone
8.12.1 Company Profiles
8.12.2 3D Printing Material Product Introduction
8.12.3 Exone Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E
8.12.4 Exone Market Share of 3D Printing Material Segmented by Region in 2017
8.13 MATTERHACKERS
8.13.1 Company Profiles
8.13.2 3D Printing Material Product Introduction
8.13.3 MATTERHACKERS Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E
8.13.4 MATTERHACKERS Market Share of 3D Printing Material Segmented by Region in 2017
8.14 3dsystems
8.14.1 Company Profiles
8.14.2 3D Printing Material Product Introduction
8.14.3 3dsystems Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2013-2018E
8.14.4 3dsystems Market Share of 3D Printing Material Segmented by Region in 2017
8.15 3D HUBS
8.16 Emerging Objects
8.17 DuPont
8.18 Sandvik
8.19 Taulman3D
8.20 Arevo
8.21 Rahn
Continued…..
