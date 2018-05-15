ANTA opens new concept store with innovative mobile EPOS technology from Eurostop
Largest sportswear retailer in China launches new Flagship store in Shenyang
The new solution from Eurostop, which runs on any mobile phone or tablet device, makes the point of sale transaction completely mobile. There is no requirement for a EPOS machine, receipt printer, scanner for QR codes or barcodes, and no cash drawer. Staff go to the customer, and make the sale on the spot as part of the on demand customer service. The solution is integrated with Alibaba and WeChat for mobile payments enabling cashless payments with either a card or mobile wallet. Receipts are sent digitally via QR receipt on WeChat, which can be more convenient for the customer, and providing more opportunity for up selling and marketing information.
In addition, with no cashier counter requirement there is more space for displaying goods in store and the mobile POS means there is no queuing.
Hew Poh Yin, Managing Director for Eurostop operations in Asia, said; “At Eurostop we are committed to providing cutting edge technology that is proven to make life easier for retailers. Mobile EPOS gives staff on the shop floor the ability to provide product information to the customer and then to complete the transaction in one helpful and easy interaction. The customer receives a seamless service.”
Shenyang is the capital and largest city of China’s northeast Liaoning Province.
