Netherlands Cards and Payments Market Share and Growth to 2022

Netherlands Cards And Payments Market - By Cards, Payment Terminals, Payment Instruments - Transaction Value, Volumes, Historical Analysis And Forecasts to 2022

The development of Dutch Payment Association's real-time instant payments began in 2015 and is now in the developmental phase and is scheduled to go live by May 2019.” — Market Data Forecast

Our report kindles the hidden opportunities with dependable information about different types of cash transactions, volumes of cardholders, market proportion, current accounts, increase within the number of cards, credit cards outstanding balances, transactional values, details of the issuers at the side of available banking schemes and futuristic analysis of overall cards and payment marketplace in Netherlands.

Netherlands cards and payments market Overview:

The Netherlands cards and payments market showing rapid growth and the increasing competition in the cards and payments market of the Netherlands has forced the cards issuers and banks to offer attractive products for the retaining of consumers. The increasing applications of secured payment portals have boosted the confidence of the public in the use of payment cards and have positively impacted the development of the market. The rise of the online retail and travel sector have also augmented the growth of this market in the country.

The Netherlands cards and payments market was dominated by the prepaid cards segment, closely followed by the segment of debit cards. The smallest share of the market was held by the charge cards segment. The number of debit cards in circulation is expected to further increase during the forecast period whereas the charge cards segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The implementation of the EMV standards and the growth of the e-commerce and m-commerce segments are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.

Netherlands cards and payments Market Growth Potential

The usage of social media for deeper penetration into the market, as social media in the current scenario allows the very specific targeting of consumer groups based on user data, is being used substantially by Dutch Banks. The ABN Amro Bank uses its Twitter handle for communication pertaining to important developments which concern the products of the Bank and as well as services. In the current scenario, all the major banks have their social media pages which market themselves by updating information on the latest developments.

In terms of the value of transactions, and the volume of transactions, the prepaid card segment is expected to garner growth potential, whereas all other card categories are expected to grow at a moderate pace. This is because consumers are projected to continue to spend cautiously due to the high inflation and unemployment. Payment cards having high service fees are anticipated to be substituted or eliminated by prepaid cards wherein there is a limit on spending.

Some of the Key players in Netherlands Cards and Payments Market:

• ING Bank

• Rabobank

• ABN Amro

• De Volksbank

• Visa

• Mastercard and American Express

Netherlands cards and payments market Geographical Segmentation

The Netherlands cards and payments market is analyzed geographically under the region of Europe. The Netherlands accounts for one of the largest shares of the Europe Cards and Payments 2017 and is also showing robust growth in the market despite the economic slowdown. The government reforms taking place for the development of the card payments channel are expected to keep the market outlook stable in the coming future.

