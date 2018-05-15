AICTE inks creative writing partnership with Scottish EdTech player

Swara Shukla from MageQuill presents a memento to the Chairman of the AICTE, Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe

The All India Council for Technical Education has established a partnership with a Scottish EdTech company in an innovative approach to enhace writing skills.

DORNIE, SCOTTISH HIGHLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

- MageQuill creative writing platform enables storytelling in modern context

- Global competition sees participation of over ten thousand Indian colleges

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has established a partnership with an EdTech company from the Scottish Highlands who have developed an online creative writing platform, MageQuill, that connects young writers with a trusted network of international mentors to enable storytelling in the 21st century.

In the first phase of the relationship between AICTE and Mossytop Dreamharvest, the company behind MageQuill, AICTE’s cohort of 10,400 colleges and 8 million students will be invited to participate in a global competition to contribute self-authored stories with the winning submission turned into a computer game that will be launched in 2019.

AICTE is known for taking an innovative approach to education. It recognises the benefits of engaging across multiple platforms and places a focus on preparing its students for emerging trends in the years ahead.

MageQuill CEO and founding director Marianne Rugard Jarvstrat said: “The MageQuill Game Lore competition encourages games lovers, technology enthusiasts and creative writers to write lore for the game they want to play, with one chosen to be developed into a game. It is a global competition celebrating storytelling within a modern context. We’re excited to be working with the AICTE team, who share our own vision around the power of the written word and its many applications in an online environment.”

Chairman of the AICTE, Professor Anil D. Sahasrabudhe: “AICTE has been vibrantly endeavouring to improve not only quality of technical education, but also holistic development of students. Written communication skill is one of the important aspects in student development. Communication in the written story form is a powerful tool in social engagement. MageQuill has come forward with a competition based on this skill set. AICTE sees great value for its students through this competition.”

Mossytop Dreamharvest Ltd owns the trademarks MageQuill and Bombadil Publishing, and is headquartered in Dornie in the heart of the Scottish Highlands. Mossytop is the English translation of the Gaelic name, Sgurr na Coinnich, which is a prominent peak on the Isle of Skye that is clearly visible from Dornie. Bombadil is revolutionising online publishing and enabling new ways of learning for young people across the world via its pioneering creative writing platform, MageQuill. With a growing client base of schools, colleges and universities in the UK, Europe, India, China and the Americas, MageQuill connects young writers in over 90 countries with each other and a trusted network of international mentors.

AICTE - The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is the statutory body and national level council for technical education under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development, India. It works towards promotion of quality in technical education, planning and coordinating development of the technical education system, and regulating and maintaining norms and standards.