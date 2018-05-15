Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Email Security Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Email Security Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Email Security Market 2018

This report provides in depth study of “Email Security Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Email Security Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Email Security market, analyzes and researches the Email Security development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
Cisco Systems 
proofpoint 
Fortinet 
Trend Micro 
Symantec 
...

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
On-premise 
Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, Email Security can be split into 
Government 
BFSI 
IT & Telecom 
Aerospace Defence and Intelligence 
Media & Entertainment 
Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Email Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 
1 Industry Overview of Email Security 
1.1 Email Security Market Overview 
1.1.1 Email Security Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Email Security Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018) 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Email Security Market by Type 
1.3.1 On-premise 
1.3.2 Cloud-based 
1.4 Email Security Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Government 
1.4.2 BFSI 
1.4.3 IT & Telecom 
1.4.4 Aerospace Defence and Intelligence 
1.4.5 Media & Entertainment 
1.4.6 Others

2 Global Email Security Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Email Security Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Cisco Systems 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Email Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 proofpoint 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Email Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Fortinet 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Email Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Trend Micro 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Email Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Symantec 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Email Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments

Continued….

