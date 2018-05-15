Organic Edible Oil Market 2018-2021: World Consumption and Sales Analysis Market Report

PUNE, INDIA, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Organic Edible Oil Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Organic Edible Oil Market 2017-2021” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 74 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Cooking oil includes edible oil that is produced using various raw materials, including oilseeds, plants, and fruits. The oil is produced by grinding, pressing, cleaning, bleaching, and refining. Organic products are produced using raw materials that are grown without the use of any artificial and synthetic ingredients, such as pesticides and fertilizers. Edible oils produced from organic materials are called organic edible oils.

The analysts forecast the global organic edible oil market to grow at a CAGR of 11.17% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global organic edible oil market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Organic Edible Oil Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Adams Group

• Cargill

• Bunge

• The J.M. Smucker Company

Other prominent vendors

• EFKO Group

• Mizkan America

• NOW Foods

• Spectrum

• KORIN Agricultura Natural

• Clearspring

• Nutiva

• Enzo Olive Oil

• Catania Spagna

• TIANA Fair Trade Organics

• Eden Foods

Market driver

• Multiple product recalls of inorganic edible oils and oil-based products

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Fluctuating prices of raw materials

Market challenge

• Fluctuating prices of raw materials

Market trend

• Entry of new players in the market and new product launches

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• Global edible oil market

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Global organic edible oil market by product

• Global organic edible oil market by organic soybean oil

• Global organic edible oil market by organic olive oil

• Global organic edible oil market by organic canola oil

• Global organic edible oil market by organic palm oil

• Global organic edible oil market by organic coconut oil

• Global organic edible oil market by organic peanut oil

• Global organic edible oil market by organic sunflower oil

• Global organic edible oil market by other organic oils

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global organic edible oil market by geography

• Organic edible oil market in APAC

• Organic edible oil market in EMEA

• Organic edible oil market in Americas

PART 08: Key leading countries

• Organic edible oil market in US

• Organic edible oil market in India

• Organic edible oil market in China

• Organic edible oil market in Brazil

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Entry of new players in the market and new product launches

• Shorter supply chain

• Prominence of private labels

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• Adams Group

• Cargill

• Bunge

• The J.M. Smucker Company

• Other prominent vendors

……..CONTINUED