Wartburg's Friedrichs Affordable Senior Housing Celebrates its 5th Anniversary
Mount Vernon, NY, March 23, 2018 -- Friedrichs Affordable Senior Housing at Wartburg celebrated its 5th anniversary in March. Five years ago this month, there was lots of excitement in the community as tenants begin moving into Friedrichs. The beautiful studio and one bedroom handicap-accessible apartments were new and ready to welcome the 62+ community of active seniors.
“It’s hard to believe we are at the five-year anniversary of Wartburg’s first affordable housing offering. It is my hope that we can replicate this effort in other parts of the region for what continues to be an unmet need,” said Dr. David J. Gentner, Wartburg President and CEO.
Residents have access to amenities such as a sunlit multipurpose community room, a state-of-the-art fitness room, an expansive library, laundry on each floor and free assigned parking. The first ever LEED certified building in Mount Vernon boasts bamboo floors and individually thermostatic heating and air-conditioned units. A Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) certification signifies that a building is exemplary in conserving energy, lowering operating costs and being healthy for occupants.
Clyde D. Herring, Friedrichs resident, said, “In March 2013, I moved into the Friedrichs Residence at Wartburg which is a decision that I will never regret. As a retiree, it’s easy to become socially isolated. However, I stay busy participating in the many amenities offered which, to name a few, include a fitness class, yoga, line dancing, the TIPS (telehealth) program and health related seminars and workshops. The beautiful grounds really enhance the physical environment and lift the spirits.”
Over 60 percent of our original tenants continue to enjoy a full calendar of activities and support services provided. Rents range from $752 - $1,085 depending on income and unit availability.
“Friedrichs Affordable Senior Housing has been an amazing project to watch grow from pre-building to our 5 year anniversary. It is with great pleasure that I share in the day-to-day support of the tenants and that I am part of such a great community. I look forward to welcoming new tenants and having them benefit from the support offered on Wartburg’s campus,” said Janet Palazzolo, Vice President Residential Services.
Applications continue to be accepted and can be downloaded on our website www.wartburg.org or contact the management office for one to be sent to your home at 914-513-5295.
