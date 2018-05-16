Wartburg Celebrates its 26th Annual Passavant Luncheon
Angela Ciminello, Wartburg Vice President of Development and Marketing, served as Mistress of Ceremonies for the wonderful event, where the newly inducted Passavant Society members received their elegant Passavant medals as well as a pin to wear in recognition of their benevolence. Recipients included long time Wartburg supporters, Reverend Sarah Payne-Brown and Dr. Joseph Brown. Rev. Payne-Brown is a Wartburg Foundation Board Member. New members also included Ms. Nancy Keane and Robert and Linda Rice, both of whom are strong supporters and active members of the Wartburg family.
Ms. Keane, daughter of former Wartburg Assisted Living resident, Richard Keane, enthusiastically joined the legacy building society. “I recognized when my father was at Meadowview Assisted Living, what a wonderful place Wartburg is and knew he was safe and well cared for,” said Ms. Keane. “Last year, in a career transition, I had the rewarding and special experience to work as a grant writer at Wartburg and it was a privilege to work behind the scenes and see the incredible work Wartburg is doing. Honestly, I didn’t just learn about grants - I learned the true meaning of generosity because it is so freely exhibited in the people at Wartburg. So that’s why I joined the Passavant Society!”
Dr. David J. Gentner, Wartburg President & CEO, said, “It is a joy and an honor to welcome Rev. and Dr. Brown, Ms. Keane and Robert and Linda Rice to our Passavant Society. It is in part because of the exemplary benevolence of individuals like these that Wartburg is able to provide premier care and services to those entrusted to our care. They are an inspiration to us all and help ensure every step forward.”
Wartburg has a long history of caring, first for children when opened as The Wartburg Orphans’ Farm School over 150 years ago as well as seniors who began to live at Wartburg at the turn of the century. At the event, Dr. Gentner posthumously recognized Passavant Members who have passed in the last year, including Johnnie Roemer and Gene J. Bonagur.
Special guest speakers included Dr. Concetta Tomaino, Founder and Executive Director of the Institute for Music and Neurological Function. Dr. Tomaino detailed the benefits of utilizing music to assist in the healing process of Wartburg residents and patients. More specifically, she referenced the success of music programs at Wartburg focused on Veterans with posttraumatic stress disorder as well as music therapy for those living with aphasia.
“We are so thankful for these forward-minded philanthropists who understand the value of estate gifts in ensuring our long term viability for the oldest member of our community,” said Ms. Ciminello. “We deeply appreciate their generosity as well as their confidence and partnership in our mission to provide ministries of healing and hope that nurture the body, mind and spirit of those we care for.”
ABOUT WARTBURG
Wartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services. Unlike conventional retirement communities, Wartburg provides a wide range of services to both residents living on their beautiful 34-acre campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, their continuing care approach has earned them a trusted reputation in Westchester. Wartburg also provides caregiver support at every stage with an array of options to find the level of care that considers the whole family. Most recently, Wartburg received the 2016 Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award from the American College of Health Care Administrators and the 2015 Legacy Award from the Westchester County Chapter of the Links. In addition, Wartburg was named one of the "Best Nursing Homes in New York State" by U.S. News & World Report for the seventh consecutive year in 2017.
