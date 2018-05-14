PrintekMobile Launches NEW 4” Mobile Thermal Printer
Fast, Compact, and Lightweight 4”Mobile Printing which is ideal for field sales documents, tickets, labels and tags
The new FieldPro 541 is compact, lightweight, extremely fast, and your best choice for 4” receipt, label, tag, and ticket printing. With the latest in battery technology, drop-in paper load feature and blazing print speeds, the FP-541 stands out from the competition. The FP-541 is an updated version of the previously successful RT43 series from Printek. The new design of the FP541 makes for a highly reliable, rugged, user friendly mobile printer perfect for a wide variety of applications. The FP-541 is an ideal printing solution for police, direct store delivery, route accounting, fork lifts, public utilities, retail and more. Like other Printek Mobile printers, the FP-541is available in Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB versions. An optional battery and shoulder strap allows users to be completely mobile. A wide variety of mounting options are available as well to help with ease of installation in vehicles. This compact mobile printer features an easy-to-read control face along with a web based interface for simple configuration. The FP-541 is compatible with Windows, Windows Mobile, and Android operating systems.
“The FP-541, with all of its features, is the latest in 4” mobile printing technology, and we couldn’t be more excited to be offering it.” states Chris Yeager, Director of Marketing at Printek, LLC. “The FP-541 is just one of many new mobile thermal printers Printek plans to launch this year.”
As Printek Mobile continues the drive to develop and release new mobile thermal printers into the market, the FP-541 is sure to be a show stopper in the 4” printer market.To download a brochure on the NEWFP-541 printer, please visit:www.printek.com.
About Printek, LLC
Printek’s Printek Mobile brand printers are designed to withstand challenging work environments. All Printek printers are backed by unparalleled support and comprehensive 2-yr warranties. Printek Mobile printers are direct thermal printers designed for field service, route accounting, manufacturing, retail, transportation, public safety, hospitality, warehousing and distribution applications. They print invoices, forms, receipts, tickets, labels and other documents used in mobile solutions worldwide. Printek Mobile printers also come with superior customer support - before and after the purchase. The technical sales and support staff work directly with system integrators, software developers, Value Added Resellers, and installers to develop cost-effective, innovative mobile solutions using the latest technologies. Information about Printek's entire line of mobile printing products is available at www.printek.com.
Chris Yeager
Printek, LLC
800-368-4636
email us here