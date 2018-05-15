Wartburg Honors nearly 900 Years of Service at Annual Employee Luncheon
914-513-5179
Wartburg Honors nearly 900 Years of Service at Annual Employee Luncheon
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. – March 30, 2018, – Wartburg, a leading provider of senior healthcare and residential services in Westchester County, honored 70 employees for nearly 900 years of service and dedication at the annual Employee Service Awards Ceremony held on March 28 on their beautiful 34-acre campus.
Each year, recognition awards are presented to Wartburg employees for service in five year increments. One employee received recognition for 35 years of dedicated care to our residents in our skilled nursing facility and two for 25 years of service. Ten employees received a gift for 20 years of employment at Wartburg, 19 employees for 15 years and 18 caregivers for 10 years. Wartburg was also honored to recognize 29 employees for five years of care.
“The annual Service Awards program is by far my most favorite employee event at Wartburg. As an organization, our employees are our most valuable resource, their dedication to our mission is demonstrated through the quality of the care that we provide,” said Dorothea Bell, Executive Vice President of Human Resources, “It was an honor to present the EJM Leadership Award to Ms. Noisette, a long time much deserving employee of the Wartburg family.”
Ms. Lula Johnson in our skilled nursing facility celebrated her 35 year anniversary at the 2018 Employee Service Award Ceremony. In the past three decades, she has seen Wartburg’s skilled nursing facility expand, and a new Rehab & ADC facility built as well as Friedrichs affordable senior housing and many other changes to meet the needs of seniors in our community.
Wartburg also presented the Edgar J. Myers Leadership Award, named for the longtime beloved President of the Wartburg Foundation and former board member, to Sherri Noisette, a Wartburg Finance team member. Ms. Noisette, part of the Wartburg family for 17 years, was chosen by her peers to receive this prestigious award for embodying Wartburg’s mission to nurture body, mind and spirit to those entrusted to our care.
“I’m honored to be an employee at Wartburg. I work with a remarkable Home Care team. Truly I am thankful for receiving this award,” said Ms. Noisette.
David J. Gentner, Wartburg President and CEO, said, “Wartburg is about people serving people and it is what makes us special. This year we recognized 79 individuals totaling 895 years of service and it is such an honor to work with this tenured team.”
Photo (L to R): David Gentner, President & CEO, Sherri Noisette, Finance Department, Dorothea Bell, Executive Vice President of Human Resources
About Wartburg
Wartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services. Unlike conventional retirement communities, Wartburg provides a wide range of services to both residents living on their beautiful 34-acre campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, their continuing care approach has earned them a trusted reputation in Westchester. Wartburg also provides caregiver support at every stage with an array of options to find the level of care that considers the whole family. Most recently, Wartburg received the 2016 Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award from the American College of Health Care Administrators and the 2015 Legacy Award from the Westchester County Chapter of the Links. In addition, Wartburg was named one of the "Best Nursing Homes in New York State" by U.S. News & World Report for the seventh consecutive year in 2017.
Wartburg Website Homepage: www.wartburg.org/
Wartburg Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/thewartburg/
Wartburg Twitter Page: www.twitter.com/thewartburg
YouTube Page: www.youtube.com/wartburgny
Karen Thomas
Wartburg
914-513-5308
email us here