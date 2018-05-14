LUNA, THE CASTLE EVENT MAY 27TH, 2018
The spark of a good match ignites human inspiration and innovation. Join us for a four day experiment in self-organization, collaboration & emergent creation.NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK, NY--- The spark of a good match ignites human inspiration and innovation.
At Luna, we’re exploring new ways to catalyze those connections: join us for a four day experiment in self-organization, collaboration, and emergent creation in the French countryside, just outside of Paris.
From May 27th through May 31st, we’re bringing together innovators, investors, artists, and researchers in a setting designed to inspire and provoke imagination of what is and what could be. We've taken note from Summit, Burning Man, and TED to instantiate this temporary renaissance.
“Equal parts challenge and celebration – this is very much who we are as a team and a prototype of the community we're building. We're excited to testbed this data-driven approach to connectivity ”
– CEO Andre Ornish, https://www.meetluna.com
This is a radical, participatory event. There are no spectators here.
To apply, visit http://www.castle.community
Highlights include:
• An Unconference hosted by Primavera de Filippi of Harvard, Samuel Klein of Wikimedia and Laptop.org, and Sarah Schwettmann of MIT, in which attendees will propose and attend workshops at the convergence of art, knowledge, science, and technology.
• Performance art, including Hungarian illusionist Gyorgy Feher; dance performance workshops; live painting and improvisational art
• Music genres from Electroswing to Future Bass; Live analog synthesizer played by Colin Benders; Live synths, didgeridoo, percussion, hang, beatboxing and loop station by Riccardo Moretti's 'TribalNeed' project; Live experimental synth by Earth Sine. Pied à lune!
• Catered dinners on the evenings of May 28th, 29th, and 30th; private catered lunch on the 30th for guests of castle rooms.
• Participants include the founders of the Ethereum Project, Effective Altruism, 80000 Hours, Neurohacker, and more.
Luna launched in 2017 with key members Andre Ornish, Sarah Schwettmann, and Dr. Aeron Buchanan.
Apply at http://www.castle.community by May 21, 2018
Payments accepted in Ether and Luna Stars.
