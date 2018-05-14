Our new website www.olivewoodproducts.com is online
Eat42 GmbH (None:None)BAD AIBLING, BAVARIA, GERMANY, May 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a redesigned design concept, a modern shop system, attractive imagery and optimized for mobile devices, our new website offers all interested parties an overview of all olive wood products such as: bowls, chopping boards, mortars, kitchen utensils and chess boards.
With a new design, we have completely redesigned our website under the title "Art from Nature". The main goal was to create an original design and maximum usability of the website on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.
On the new page, we present the olive wood products with new expressive images, so that our customers, partners and interested parties can best be inspired and informed. Conscious of a black background to put the product and its uniqueness in the limelight.
The special raw material olive wood is the basis of uniqueness
Adhesions, various warm shades of brown and fine cracks make olive wood unique and unmistakable. Olive wood also has antiseptic properties, making it ideal for use in your kitchen. All olive wood products are finally treated with low-odor cooking oil. This protects against dehydration and other negative environmental influences, such as heat, cold and moisture. Although it sounds logical, we do not use olive oil as it could become rancid after some time. The products thus remain durable and you will enjoy it for a long time.
Many of our customers use our products as a gift idea, such as a large fruit bowl for the wedding, the extraordinary cutting board for Father's Day or the chessboard for Christmas.
The basis for an original gift is the idea
To inspire here too, you will find a blog on our site, where we inform about the various application possibilities of the products, introduce individual implementations of our customers or present special gift ideas.
