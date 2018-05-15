Peer Mountain Joins Bancor Network to Provide Token Liquidity to PMT HODLers

Peer Mountain works to ensure token liquidity for PMT

Peer Mountain and Bancor sign agreement to provide PMT holders with access to continuous liquidity through the Bancor Network.

Integrating with the Bancor Protocol gives the Peer Mountain community liquidity as we roll out the world's first peer-to-peer self-sovereign identity, compliance, and commerce delivery ecosystem.” — Jed Grant, CEO

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Peer Mountain Token (PMT) will soon be integrating with the Bancor Protocol to provide continuous liquidity for PMT, the utility token that measures the value of trust in the Peer Mountain ecosystem. The only cross-blockchain protocol that connects self-sovereign ID holders with businesses to enable commerce at scale, Peer Mountain has recently closed a successful pre-order and its whitelist and priority list are being filled.

The Bancor Protocol integration will provide PMT holders with access to continuous liquidity, regardless of trade volume or exchange listings, through the Bancor Network. This means PMT holders can automatically convert any integrated token to another one directly from the Bancor Wallet or any Web3 wallet, such as MetaMask. Currently integrated tokens include ETH, the Bancor Network Token (BNT), EOS and many more. See the full list of projects using the Bancor Protocol.

“Given the wealth of benefits that Peer Mountain will provide to individuals and businesses, and its projected initial user base of 12 million over the next two years, we expect there will be a huge demand for PMT,” says Peer Mountain CEO and Founder, Jed Grant. “Integrating with Bancor gives our users an easy means of converting our tokens, and provides liquidity to all our supporters as we develop and deliver the world's first peer-to-peer self-sovereign identity, compliance, and commerce delivery ecosystem.”

Peer Mountain will activate a Relay Token within the week following the successful completion of its token sale. Users will be able to purchase and sell PMT directly from the Bancor Wallet or any Web3 wallet at a formulaically calculated price.

Peer Mountain is the only decentralized identity and compliance ecosystem that puts people in control of their protected personal information, delivers instant cost effective risk reduction to businesses and pays ID verifiers for their trustworthiness. It is currently preparing for its highly-anticipated token sale, and is planning to start rolling out instances and its mobile app this year, with major Swiss and German enterprise partners already on board. Peer Mountain plans to rollout to a total of 12 million Swiss and German users by the end of 2019.

About Peer Mountain

Peer Mountain is the cross-blockchain protocol that connects self-sovereign ID holders with businesses, enabling commerce at scale. It is the only decentralized identity network that provides businesses with instant cost-effective regulatory compliance, puts people in control of their protected personal information, and pays ID verifiers for their trustworthiness. Peer Mountain is working with a major Swiss financial institution to develop its platform, which it will roll out to 12 million Swiss and German end users by the end of 2019. For more information, please join the discussion in the Peer Mountain Telegram group.

About Bancor

The Bancor Protocol is a standard for the creation of Smart Tokens™, cryptocurrencies with

built-in convertibility directly through their smart contracts. Bancor utilizes an innovative token

“connector” method to enable formulaic price calculation and continuous liquidity for all

integrated tokens, without needing to match two parties in an exchange. Smart Tokens

interconnect to form token liquidity networks, allowing user-generated cryptocurrencies to thrive.

To convert tokens instantly, visit the Bancor Web App or join the Bancor Telegram group for

more information.