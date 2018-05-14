Items from the collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller will be sold by Nadeau's Auction Gallery on Saturday, June 2nd

One of several aquatints by Pablo Picasso, #3 of 12, from La Tauromaquia: Muerte del Toro, hand-signed and numbered.

One of several Michael Wesely color print photos in steel frames, with the title handwritten across the bottom.

Pair of Sevres Mahieddine Boutaleb powder blue and gilt porcelain vases, both 14.5 inches tall.

Part of a set of 12 circa 1820 crystal cylindrical finger bowls, each one 3.5 inches tall.