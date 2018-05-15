Inhumanity in the Name of Jesus: Untethered Sex Abuse in the Catholic Church, on sale at Amazon.com, in print and e-book

E-books on sale for $2.99 while print copies are priced at $12.99 on Amazon.com.

The Catholic Church cannot assert its moral authority because it is an institution controlled by men who are intrinsically immoral.”” — G.R. Pafumi

SPRING VALLEY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VictimsSpeakDB Books and G.R. Pafumi are pleased to announce a substantial price reduction on his recent two-volume series, Inhumanity in the Name of Jesus. The series includes Inhumanity in the Name of Jesus, Volume I: Pain and Suffering, Aftermath of the Catholic Church's Belief in its Own Infallibility (Volume 1) and Inhumanity in the Name of Jesus, Volume II: Clergy Sex Abuse, The Indifference of the Last Six Popes. Also on sale is Pafumi's first book on abuse, Bless Me Father, For You Have Sinned: Resident evil in a Catholic Church populated with sexual deviates, psychopaths, sadists and nonbelievers.

Pafumi notes there is pending legislation in New York, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia to extend the statute of limitations for sex crimes perpetrated against children. For victims of Catholic clergy abuse, the most important element of the potential legislation is the so-called look-back window. These windows give victims of abuse the opportunity to seek restitution for sex crimes committed against them by Catholic clergy years or decades in the past. The offenders were often protected by the Church's hierarchy. Pafumi states the purpose of this book promotion is to get his work on clergy abuse into the hands of as many people as possible. He wishes to provide the research and data to demonstrate the importance of enacting pending legislation.

Pafumi is the founder of VictimsSpeakDB.org, a public website which provides comprehensive and detailed statistical data about Catholic clergy sex abuse of minors and vulnerable adults in 50 countries on six continents. It is the conduit for the proprietary SACCADAS database, which Pafumi designed and created. SACCADAS: Survivor Accounts of Catholic Clergy Abuse, Denial, Accountability and Silence. The database and website use statistical inference to analyze patterns of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy. The database is based on first-hand accounts of abuse committed by 3,200 Catholic clergy, mostly priests, on 12,000 victims.

From now through the end of June, all three books will be sold at $2.99 for the e-book versions and $12.99 for the print hard copies. After June, the books will revert to $9.99 for the e-book versions and $14.99 for the print hard copies. Pafumi hopes legislators and victims will take advantage of this book promotion and become better informed about "crimen pessimum." This from the Vatican's instruction, Crimen sollicitationis, the crime of solicitation. "The term crimen pessimum ['the foulest crime'] is here understood to mean any external obscene act, gravely sinful, perpetrated or attempted by a cleric...Equated with the crimen pessimum, with regard to penal effects, is any external obscene act, gravely sinful, perpetrated or attempted by a cleric in any way with pre-adolescent children [impuberes] of either sex or with brute animals (bestialitas)." Pafumi concludes, "It is high time that clergy offenders get punished for their crimes and that the Church make restitution to the victims it has harmed.

