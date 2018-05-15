Issued by VictimsSpeakDB.org

Inhumanity in the Name of Jesus: Untethered Sex Abuse in the Catholic Church, on sale at Amazon.com, in print and e-book

E-books on sale for $2.99 while print copies are priced at $12.99 on Amazon.com.

The Catholic Church cannot assert its moral authority because it is an institution controlled by men who are intrinsically immoral.””
— G.R. Pafumi

SPRING VALLEY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VictimsSpeakDB Books and G.R. Pafumi are pleased to announce a substantial price reduction on his recent two-volume series, Inhumanity in the Name of Jesus. The series includes Inhumanity in the Name of Jesus, Volume I: Pain and Suffering, Aftermath of the Catholic Church's Belief in its Own Infallibility (Volume 1) and Inhumanity in the Name of Jesus, Volume II: Clergy Sex Abuse, The Indifference of the Last Six Popes. Also on sale is Pafumi's first book on abuse, Bless Me Father, For You Have Sinned: Resident evil in a Catholic Church populated with sexual deviates, psychopaths, sadists and nonbelievers.

Pafumi notes there is pending legislation in New York, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia to extend the statute of limitations for sex crimes perpetrated against children. For victims of Catholic clergy abuse, the most important element of the potential legislation is the so-called look-back window. These windows give victims of abuse the opportunity to seek restitution for sex crimes committed against them by Catholic clergy years or decades in the past. The offenders were often protected by the Church's hierarchy. Pafumi states the purpose of this book promotion is to get his work on clergy abuse into the hands of as many people as possible. He wishes to provide the research and data to demonstrate the importance of enacting pending legislation.

Pafumi is the founder of VictimsSpeakDB.org, a public website which provides comprehensive and detailed statistical data about Catholic clergy sex abuse of minors and vulnerable adults in 50 countries on six continents. It is the conduit for the proprietary SACCADAS database, which Pafumi designed and created. SACCADAS: Survivor Accounts of Catholic Clergy Abuse, Denial, Accountability and Silence. The database and website use statistical inference to analyze patterns of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy. The database is based on first-hand accounts of abuse committed by 3,200 Catholic clergy, mostly priests, on 12,000 victims.

From now through the end of June, all three books will be sold at $2.99 for the e-book versions and $12.99 for the print hard copies. After June, the books will revert to $9.99 for the e-book versions and $14.99 for the print hard copies. Pafumi hopes legislators and victims will take advantage of this book promotion and become better informed about "crimen pessimum." This from the Vatican's instruction, Crimen sollicitationis, the crime of solicitation. "The term crimen pessimum ['the foulest crime'] is here understood to mean any external obscene act, gravely sinful, perpetrated or attempted by a cleric...Equated with the crimen pessimum, with regard to penal effects, is any external obscene act, gravely sinful, perpetrated or attempted by a cleric in any way with pre-adolescent children [impuberes] of either sex or with brute animals (bestialitas)." Pafumi concludes, "It is high time that clergy offenders get punished for their crimes and that the Church make restitution to the victims it has harmed.

Inhumanity in the Name of Jesus by G. R. Pafumi
Volume II: Clergy Sex Abuse, The Indifference of the Last Six Popes
Publication Date: May 2, 2018
Trade Paperback; $14.99; 358 pages; Kindle Edition; $9.99
ISBN-13: 978-1983642760, ISBN-10: 1983642762

Inhumanity in the Name of Jesus by G. R. Pafumi
Volume I: Pain and Suffering, Aftermath of the Catholic Church's Belief in its Own Infallibility
Publication Date: February 20, 2018
Trade Paperback; $14.99; 514 pages; Kindle Edition; $9.99
ISBN-13: 978-1547152223 ISBN-10: 1547152222

Bless Me Father, For You Have Sinned: Resident evil in a Catholic Church populated with sexual deviates, psychopaths, sadists and nonbelievers
Publication Date: May 12, 2015
Trade Paperback; $14.99; 456 pages; Kindle Edition; $9.99
ISBN-13: 978-1511887168 ISBN-10: 1511887168

G.R. Pafumi
VictimsSpeakDB.org
8455381892
email us here

Visit Company Website
Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Politics, Religion, World & Regional
Press Contact
G.R. Pafumi
VictimsSpeakDB.org
8455381892
Share This Story
Cover of the Kindle version of book

Cover from Book

Company Details
VictimsSpeakDB.org
45 N COLE AVE
SPRING VALLEY
10977-4736 , New York
United States
8455381892
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

G.R. Pafumi is the founder of VictimsSpeakDB.org, a public website which provides comprehensive and detailed statistical data about Catholic clergy sex abuse of minors and vulnerable adults in 50 countries on six continents. It is the conduit for the proprietary SACCADAS database, which Pafumi designed and created. SACCADAS: Survivor Accounts of Catholic Clergy Abuse, Denial, Accountability and Silence. The database and website use statistical inference to analyze patterns of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy. Mr. Pafumi received his B.S. degree in finance and engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. He also has an M.S. in Quantitative Analysis as well as an M.B.A. in Finance from the Stern School of Business at New York University. Mr. Pafumi was previously associated with Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and HSBC Bank. He is a former Wall Street "quant," specializing in the quantitative analysis of derivative securities. Mr. Pafumi's work more recently has focused on reducing or eliminating the statute of limitations for sex crimes perpetrated on minors. Mr. Pafumi has used his extensive background as a research analyst to write books about polemical topics. His book, "Is Our Vision of God Obsolete? Often What We Believe Is Not What We Observe," compared the universe and our place in it, as articulated in the Bible, with the evidence available from contemporary science and discovery. In, "The Origin and Rise, Decline and Fall of the God Known as Yahweh: Why the God of Abraham Is Incongruous in the 21st Century," Mr. Pafumi traced the origin and history of the Israelites back 4,000 years to Egypt, based on recent archaeological discoveries. "Bless me Father For You Have Sinned" delves into the abuse of children by Catholic clergy, as well as atrocities committed by Catholic clergy over the centuries. He compares the history of the Catholic Church with the evolution of the Nazi movement.

VictimsSpeakDB.org Home Page

More From This Author
Inhumanity in the Name of Jesus: Untethered Sex Abuse in the Catholic Church, on sale at Amazon.com, in print and e-book
Inhumanity in the Name of Jesus: Untethered Sex Abuse in the Catholic Church, and its Tolerance Under the Last Six Popes
Announcing 99¢ Amazon Kindle Countdown Deal for New Book About Clergy Sex Abuse: Inhumanity in the Name of Jesus
View All Stories From This Author