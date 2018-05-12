Journal 29 book 2 is live on Kickstarter!
The second part of very successful book game Journal 29 is live on Kickstarter.LONDON, LONDON, UK, May 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The second part of very successful book game Journal 29, Journal 29 Revelation is live on Kickstarter and funded in just 24 hours!
Journal 29 Revelation is a unique book game where you can solve puzzles and submit your answers online to get the keys and move forward in the story. To solve the puzzles, you need to think out of the box. You can write, draw, search, fold pages, combine different methods and try to get those puzzles right. Journal 29 Revelation is a 152 pages physical book with over 52 puzzles to solve.
The story of Journal 29 Revelation takes place after the events of Journal 29. It is not necessary to have solved Journal 29 to enjoy Journal 29 Revelation.
A top secret excavation did not bring any result for 28 weeks. It was on the 29th week that something unexpected happened. The team disappeared and the only thing that was left behind was their Journal. You must solve the puzzles in order to solve the mystery.
Journal 29 Revelation will conclude the story and you will discover what happened to the team.
To solve the puzzles you will need to think out of the box:
Write, draw, search, fold pages, combine and more.
You don't need any special app to play the game.
Just a browser will do (preferably on your smartphone).
Visit Kickstarter project page:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/rain-ludibooster/journal-29-revelation-interactive-book-game?ref=e2ew0d
Dimitris Chasapakis
Rain Projects Software Developers LTD
+306976773636
email us here
Journal 29 Revelation: Interactive Book Game