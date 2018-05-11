TerraXML Joins Syncro Soft Partner Program Focused on XML Technologies and Single-source Publishing in Key Industries

TerraXML

LAFAYETTE, CO, US, May 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TerraXML, North American leader in XML transformation, announces joining the Syncro Soft partner program, whose main product is Oxygen XML Editor. This collaboration will enhance TerraXML’s capability to provide XML-related services and to deploy solutions of TerraView for strategic technical content projects that leverage standards such as DITA (Darwin Information Typing Architecture), S1000D, and various MILSTDs. This partnership will help TerraXML better-serve business customers by using advancements in XML technologies to further enrich their technical content.

Available for cloud deployment, TerraView provides increased functionality for managing complex, technical information including product manuals, repair manuals, operating manuals and standards publications. “Syncro Soft’s investment in, and innovations to, the Oxygen XML Editor has made it a powerful tool for both novice and XML-proficient authors,” said Kent Arnold, President. “This partnership provides us with a versatile product to meet a wide range of customer needs.”

About TerraXML

For over 11 years, organizations around the world have come to rely on TerraXML to power their information applications. TerraXML is focused on delivering content management solutions that enable organizations to universally access reliable data. Based near Boulder, Colorado, our solutions empower our customers with streamlined processes, reduced costs, and improved quality. For more information please visit www.terraxml.com.