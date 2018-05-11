Liquid Silicone Rubber Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2021

PUNE, INDIA, May 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Liquid Silicone Rubber Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Liquid Silicone Rubber Market 2017-2021” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 121 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

One of the major and fast-growing products of silicone elastomers is liquid silicone rubber (LSR). These LSR products consist of silicone materials that have low viscosity and are in liquid form. The various properties of LSR include durability, biocompatibility, temperature and chemical resistance, electrical and mechanical properties, transparency, and pigmentation.

The analysts forecast the global liquid silicone rubber market to grow at a CAGR of 6.61% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global liquid silicone rubber market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of liquid silicone rubber.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2431327-global-liquid-silicone-rubber-market-2017-2021

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

The Global Liquid Silicone Rubber Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• KCC

• Momentive

• Shin-Etsu Chemical

• The Dow Chemical Company

• The Wacker Chemie

Other prominent vendors

• Accurate Rubber Industries

• CHT

• ELMET

• Elkem Silicones

• GW Plastics

• MESGO

• NUSIL

• Quantum Silicones

• Reiss Manufacturing

• SIGMA Engineering

• Simtec Silicone Parts

• Stockwell Elastomerics

• Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group

Market driver

• High investment on infrastructure in emerging countries

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Stringent clinical and regulatory policies

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• High demand for transparent LSR silicone elastomers in optical application

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2431327-global-liquid-silicone-rubber-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GRADE TYPE

• Global LSR market by grade

• Global LSR market by industrial grade

• Global LSR market by food grade

• Global LSR market by medical grade

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• North America – market size & forecast

• APAC – market size & forecast

• Europe – market size & forecast

• ROW – market size & forecast

• Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Key market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• KCC

• Momentive

• Shin-Etsu Chemical

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Wacker Chemie

……..CONTINUED