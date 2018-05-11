Novel Electronic Sensor Can Sniff Food Freshness and Safety
FreshSurety Corporation have announced the release of their Videns sensing platform: a solution for monitoring biological processes and airborne molecules.
Using highly sensitive battery-powered electronic devices that communicate over the Internet, Videns reports real-time location, safety, and quality of individual cartons at a cost of only a few cents per case. The sophistication of the platform enables worldwide usage, helping to support the efficiency and effectiveness of the global supply-chain.
FreshSurety’s CTO, John Hodges, explained, “Videns sensors deliver unmatched sensitivity and selectivity, with 38,000 data points per sample and detection limits in real world environments below 10 parts-per-billion.” He continued, “It’s an end-to-end solution capable of accessing the Internet from anywhere in the world with a Cloud-based machine learning system that converts complex information into actionable reports and recommendations.”
Tom Schultz, CEO of FreshSurety, said on the announcement, “We are thrilled to provide a solution to one of the world’s biggest challenges – delivering consistently fresh, safe food to consumers everywhere”.
In the wake of the announcement, FreshSurety have confirmed partnerships with key market leaders to support the roll out of the Videns ethylene and ripeness monitoring service within the multi-billion-dollar fresh apple industry. They are also working with leading quick service restaurant (QSR) operators to develop a Videns food freshness and pathogen screening service for the 50,000 QSR locations across the U.S.
FreshSurety have also entered into a strategic partnership with Challenge Advisory to manage their current funding round, as the company looks to significantly ramp-up its growth.
To learn more about FreshSurety, applications of the Videns sensing platform and their current fundraising activities, contact Challenge Advisory’s Chris Burns at cburns@challenge.org
-----
About FreshSurety Corporation:
FreshSurety is a development-stage company based in Orlando, Florida providing the food industry with real time product safety and freshness information as it moves from farm to supermarket. The company’s proprietary internet-of-things technology reports location, safety, and quality data for individual produce cases anywhere in the world at a few cents per case. FreshSurety clients use this information to improve consumer quality, assure safety, and reduce waste.
About Challenge Advisory:
Challenge Advisory LLP is a multi-sector strategy consultancy. We partner with disruptive and innovative organizations to help facilitate their growth, providing revolutionary solutions in Strategy, Funding, Talent, Design, Sales & Marketing.
Alfred Gilbert
+447773920191
Challenge Advisory
email us here