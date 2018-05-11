Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2018 To 2025

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals – Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 11, 2018    

Description: 

This report studies the global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market status and forecast, categorizes the global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx.x % between 2018 and 2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report 
BASF 
Solvay 
The DOW Chemical Company 
Schlumberger Limited 
Halliburton Company 
Baker Hughes Inc. 
Akzonobel NV 
Dupont 
Clariant 
Kemira OYJ 
Albemarle Corporation 
Stepan Company 
Nalco Champion 
Lubrizol Corporation 

The regional scope of the study is as follows: 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Rest of Asia-Pacific 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Rest of Europe 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Argentina 
Rest of South America 
Middle East & Africa 
Saudi Arabia 
Turkey 
Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Demulsifier 
Corrosion Inhibitor 
Others 
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Well Stimulation 
Production Chemicals 
Cementing 
Workover & Completion 
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

Table Of Content:

Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Research Report 2018 
1 Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Specialty Oilfield Chemicals 
1.2 Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025) 
1.2.2 Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017 
1.2.3 Demulsifier 
1.2.4 Corrosion Inhibitor 
1.2.5 Others 
1.3 Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025) 
1.3.2 Well Stimulation 
1.3.3 Production Chemicals 
1.3.4 Cementing 
1.3.5 Workover & Completion 
1.3.6 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) 
1.4 Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.1 Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Specialty Oilfield Chemicals (2013-2025) 
1.5.1 Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…….

7 Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 BASF 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 BASF Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Solvay 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Solvay Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 The DOW Chemical Company 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 The DOW Chemical Company Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Schlumberger Limited 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Schlumberger Limited Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Halliburton Company 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Halliburton Company Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 Baker Hughes Inc. 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 Baker Hughes Inc. Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.7 Akzonobel NV 
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.7.2 Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.7.2.1 Product A 
7.7.2.2 Product B 
7.7.3 Akzonobel NV Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.8 Dupont 
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.8.2 Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.8.2.1 Product A 
7.8.2.2 Product B 
7.8.3 Dupont Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.9 Clariant 
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.9.2 Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.9.2.1 Product A 
7.9.2.2 Product B 
7.9.3 Clariant Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.10 Kemira OYJ 

