Industrial Design Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2018 to 2023

This report studies the Industrial Design market. Industrial design is a process of design applied to products that are to be manufactured through techniques of mass production.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Industrial Design in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

IDEO

Frog Design

Designworks

ARTOP GROUP

Designaffairs

Ammunition Group

ZIBA Design

Fuse Project

PDD

LUNAR

R&D Design

GK Design Group

RKS

BUSSE Design

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Product Design

Model Design and Fabrication

User Interface and Interaction Design

Other Industrial Design

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Transportation

Electronic

Household

Machinery & Equipment

Other

