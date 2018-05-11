Beenius and Castoola Improving the HbbTV World Together
Beenius announces the acquisition of Castoola, platform based on HbbTV technology applicable for broadcasters, TV operators, and advertisers.LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, May 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beenius, a provider of a highly advanced interactive TV platform, announces the acquisition of Castoola, a platform based on HbbTV technology that is applicable for broadcasters, TV operators, and advertisers. This purchase is an additional asset for Beenius, since its multi-platform solution for IPTV, OTT, DVB-X, is now also enriched with the HbbTV technology.
Beenius strives to utilize modern technologies in a manner that brings the best viewing experience and enables a new business model for customers. With this clear vision, Beenius proudly announces the acquisition of the like-minded company, Castoola.
Beenius’ interactive TV platform offers IPTV, OTT, and DVB-X solutions on Linux and Android STBs and smart devices. With Castoola, Beenius can now offer HbbTV features on supported devices – all from the same system. Furthermore, it is also possible for operators to leapfrog into modern TV offerings on legacy systems, with this feature-proofed TV solution. Beenius and Castoola can now offer the most advanced Interactive TV solutions and E2E systems for all HbbTV and IP-enabled devices.
Filip Remškar, CEO at Beenius, explains: “The magic for our customers will not only happen by offering standard industry features, but by enhancing our solutions with advertising. We will enable our customers enriched TV advertising, and will continue striving to change the business model and value chain for their prosperity.”
Beenius welcomes all broadcaster and operators to adopt Castoola advertising technologies today, as they can start offering the best TV experience in just eight hours.
Visit the Beenius team at ANGA COM 2018, from June 12-14 in Cologne, at stand S60 in Hall 8.
