Maricopa County Environmental Services Department Awarded 2018 Crumbine Consumer Award for Excellence in Food Protection

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), representing nearly 3,000 local governmental health departments, is pleased to announce Maricopa County Environmental Services Department as the recipient of the 2018 Samuel J. Crumbine Consumer Protection Award for Excellence in Food Protection at the Local Level. This award is given annually to local environmental health jurisdictions that demonstrate unsurpassed achievement in providing outstanding food protection services to their communities.

“It is with great honor, deep appreciation, and excitement that I receive this award on behalf of our department,” said Andrew Linton, Interim Director, Environmental Services Department, Maricopa County. “We are so proud to have our staff’s dedication and commitment to food protection recognized with this most prestigious award.”

Named for one of America’s most renowned health officers and health educators, Samuel J. Crumbine, MD (1862-1954), the award encourages innovative programs and methods that reduce or eliminate the occurrence of foodborne illnesses, recognizes the importance of food protection at the local level, and stimulates public interest in food service sanitation.



“The Crumbine Award is the premier recognition in food protection, which makes us exceptionally thrilled. We have worked tremendously hard to develop and foster innovative food protection programs for the safety of our community. We must certainly acknowledge the value of our partners in this effort: the food service industry, the Arizona Department of Health Services, FDA, and other model environmental health programs throughout the country,” Linton said.

The Crumbine Award is supported by the Conference for Food Protection, in cooperation with the American Academy of Sanitarians, American Public Health Association, Association of Food and Drug Officials, Food Marketing Institute, Foodservice Packaging Institute, International Association for Food Protection, National Association of County and City Health Officials, National Environmental Health Association, National Sanitation Foundation International, and UL.

“Year after year, we hear news of food-borne illness and the extensive impact a single instance can have on the health and well-being of families in this country,” said NACCHO Chief Executive Officer Lori Tremmel Freeman, MBA. “Populations that are more vulnerable, such as children and the elderly, are especially at risk. Local public health response to food-borne illness and outbreaks remains a critical and core function within communities. The Crumbine Award recognizes innovation and best practices in food safety, as well as promotes the concept of spread. Health departments that are demonstrating outstanding work based on science and evidence deserve our recognition, so that their successes can be replicated for the benefit of other communities.”

The award will be presented at the Annual Educational Conference of the National Environmental Health Association, June 27, in Anaheim; the International Association for Food Protection, July 11 in Salt Lake City; and NACCHO’s Annual Conference on July 12 in New Orleans.

