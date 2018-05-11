Telnyx Completes the Developer Experience with Community Site and Slack Channel

Telnyx, the leader in technology-first internet communications, announced today the launch of a developer community site to foster cross-purpose collaboration.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, May 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telnyx, the leader in technology-first internet communications, announced today the launch of a developer community site to foster cross-purpose collaboration among Telnyx users, and the launch of a new developer Slack channel connects Telnyx users directly to the teams building their platform.

Developers building on or testing the Telnyx platform can contact the Telnyx engineering organization directly via this Slack channel to discuss the platform's technology fundamentals, the product roadmap or nontypical use cases.

"The engineering team is eager to hear the innovative ideas that customers and potential customers want to bring to our tech," said Yiu Ming Huynh, Software Engineer. "We truly believe we're building the communication platform of the future, and the more input from and collaboration with the telco and VoIP communities, the better our product will be."

The Telnyx Community site is an open developer forum for collaborating, troubleshooting and idea sharing among users of the Telnyx platform. Telnyx customer success and NOC teams will also be on hand to answer community questions and add useful tips.

"Telnyx prides itself on our robust developer and user experience, and we work to provide useful interactive API documentation and a complete library of support materials," said Mark Morse, Customer Success Manager. "But, nothing can replace the innovation that arises from a devoted and in-sync community of engineers."

About Telnyx

Telnyx delivers voice, messaging and more for applications and next-generation communications companies. Telnyx is a communications platform and partner that provides global carrier-grade services. Telnyx maintains an international, private IP network and grants its customers unprecedented control over their communications through its innovative portal and RESTful API.

Telnyx products include voice (elastic SIP trunking, global number search and telephony data), programmatic messaging, embedded communications (WebRTC) and automated networking. Customers provision services a la carte and pay by usage for scalable, on-demand communications. Every Telnyx customer has access to 24/7 engineering support and dedicated customer success teams, and Telnyx continues to offer complimentary enterprise services like configuration management, enterprise security and fraud detection.