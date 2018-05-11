SPHERE Technology Solutions Signs Top 50 Law Firm, Continuing Expansion into Multinational Legal Industry
Global firm taps SPHERE’s data governance services to address GDPR alongside the security and compliance needs of its FinServ clients
The Top 50 global law firm tapped SPHERE’s extensive cybersecurity expertise in the financial space to proactively adopt a holistic data governance program that meets and exceeds the compliance needs of its financial clients, including the data security component of GDPR. The global firm leverages SPHERE’s flagship products, SPHEREengine and SPHEREboard to power an analytics-driven governance strategy geared toward the financial firms it serves. SPHERE’s multiphase approach will provide the needed file share assessment, planning, and remediation services. The contract deepens SPHERE’s continued partnership in the legal community to parallel its seasoned expertise in the financial services space.
“This is a meaningful stepping stone for our ongoing growth in the multinational legal space,” says SPHERE President and Founder, Rita Gurevich. “We’re excited to implement our analytics powered approach to provide the much needed visibility of risk and remediation needs as law firms work to better service their financial clients, alongside their unique compliance needs.”
SPHERE will deliver its specialized expertise to develop strategies and processes for reporting of risk, data access management, implementing an effective target operating model, and automation to global law firm environments, supporting compliance, mitigating risk, and ensuring security best practices are followed. SPHEREengine and SPHEREboard will power the firm’s risk assessment and remediation in addition to ongoing data governance requirements post remediation.
For additional information, contact:
Bill Noonan
SPHERE Technology Solutions
201-659-6204
bill.noonan@sphereco.com
www.sphereco.com
About SPHERE Technology Solutions
SPHERE Technology Solutions is an award-winning, woman-owned cybersecurity business focusing on improving security and enhancing compliance. SPHERE puts the controls in place to secure your most sensitive data, create the right governance processes for your systems and assets, and make sure companies are compliant with the alphabet soup of regulations surrounding their respective industries. For more information, please visit www.sphereco.com.
