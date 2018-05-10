Tarps Now® Announce the Release of Newest Line of Heavy and Light Duty Truck Tarps
Tarps Now® has released new lines of heavy and light duty tarps engineered to better meet the demands of the transportation industryST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2018 / -- Tarps Now® is pleased to announce the release of its newest line of heavy duty truck tarps focused on solving problems typically encountered in the transportation industry. Using a a unique combination of vinyl weights or any one of many coated vinyl products, tarps now truck tarps employ heat-sealed vinyl seams and double lock-stitched hems that ensure strength and durability not found in the low grade tarps that permeate the heavy trucking transportation industry. Options now included for such truck tarps include welded, tack-stitched D-rings that provide strength, durability and an extended life.
Complimenting this new line of heavy duty truck tarps, Tarps Now® is also pleased to announce its new line of lightweight, 10-ounce truck tarps that are more flexible and easier to handle, while offering a high degree of durability. Standard truck tarps are also available, which are engineered with rugged 18-ounce vinyl coated fabric, with custom sizes and materials also available. All of these tarps resist punctures while offering ease of handling, strength and durability to help you haul your load safely and securely while on the road. Custom Truck Tarps are produced using a vast selection of coated vinyl materials, custom manufactured using a combination of colors, sizes and options such as vinyl weights. Tarps Now Custom Truck Tarps come with heat sealed vinyl seams and double lock-stitched hems. Also available are heavy welded style D-rings that are tack stitched, ensuring a high level of tension strength that are required for specialized trucking applications.
About Tarps Now®
Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, mesh tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom, canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.
