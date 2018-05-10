MaxVal is Exhibiting at the AIPLA Spring Meeting, Seattle, WA (May 15-17, 2018)
The AIPLA (American Intellectual Property Law Association) meeting usually draws a varied group of over 600 IP professionals for its Spring meeting, to discuss and exchange views on best practices and issues in IP management, as well as to keep up with latest developments and trends in the IP domain. The Association also hosts different networking events for the attendees to build professional and business connections.
In this event, MaxVal will be exhibiting its latest applications and solutions including Symphony, an advanced Intellectual Assets Management platform trusted by SMBs and large corporations for its robustness and reliability in handling their complete IP lifecycle from invention capture, docketing to annuity management.
Bommi Bommannan, Founder and CEO of MaxVal Group, said “We hope that it is going to be a great opportunity to meet IP practitioners from law firms and corporations across different sectors, and learn about their challenges in managing intellectual assets”.
If you are attending this event and would like to know how you can achieve data driven outcome optimization, contact bd@maxval.com to schedule a meeting with the MaxVal team.
About MaxVal Group, Inc.
MaxVal is a silicon valley-based tech-enabled managed solutions provider known for its cutting edge products and automated solutions. Since 2004, MaxVal has been providing technology-enabled solutions and expert services by partnering with patent counsel and patent operations teams to optimize patent lifecycle management with high levels of customer service.
Contact: Bala Krishnan, 650-472-0640, bd@maxval.com
Bala Krishnan
MaxVal Group, Inc.
650-472-0640
email us here