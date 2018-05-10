Renting Street App Makes Online Marketplace Mobile & On-The-Go

Renting Street Inc. that has an online presence at rentingstreet.com has launched the Renting Street App in iOS and Android for its 5000 plus registered users.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renting Street Inc. has just launched the much awaited Android and iOS apps for its online marketplace www.rentingstreet.com today, 9th May. The apps provide the 5000 plus registered users and fast adding members the mobility solution that they were looking for to sell, rent or buy anything.

The app is available at the Android Play Store and at the Apple Store for free for all its users. It only needs to be downloaded for the existing users to go completely mobile with all options opening up instantly. In the case of new users, once downloaded, one has to register to be able to use the app to rent out or sell anything.

With the summer holidays just round the corner, it is the perfect time when users can look up for items that they wish to take on rent when on the move. Much like the website, all the 14 categories of the portal open up conveniently on the handheld devices adjusting to the screen sizes.

“Ever since we launched the web portal, there was the demand for the app for the two most used platforms – Android and iOS. People are increasingly using mobiles to make searches of all kinds and also for transactions of all types. The Renting Street App is the perfect solution that we have been able to hand out to our dedicated customers that are increasing every day,” said CEO of Renting Street Inc.

The app displays the huge selection of featured ads that have already been posted by users and has the easy to tap pop up to new ads. The square menu on the top right hand side give the drop down choice of Items on Rent, Sale, Featured Ads, FAQ and How it Works. The left hand side menu opens up the sigh up and login options for using the full features of the app.

Professionals, business people, students or homemakers, all users are sure to find the app extremely useful especially with no commissions charged for any transactions made. People connect with each other directly and without any extra charges for transacting through the app.