Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Butane Market 2018-2021: World Consumption and Sales Analysis Market Report

PUNE, INDIA, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Butane Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Butane Market 2017-2021” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 83 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Butane is a hydrocarbon belonging to the alkane family, which has two structural isomers: n-butane (normal butane) or isobutene. It is characterized as a colorless, flammable, and easily liquefiable gas. One of the common sources for butane extraction is gas processing plants that are mostly located close to natural gas or crude oil reservoirs. Basically, butane is produced as a byproduct of crude oil production and refining.

The analysts forecast the global butane market to grow at a CAGR of 7.60% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report 
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global butane market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2517874-global-butane-market-2017-2021

 

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: 
• APAC 
• Europe 
• North America 
• South America 
• MEA

The Global Butane Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors 
• BP 
• Chevron Phillips Chemical 
• ConocoPhillips 
• ExxonMobil 
• Total

Other prominent vendors 
• Air Liquide 
• China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation 
• DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 
• Linde 
• Shell

Market driver 
• Advantages of LPG as auto fuel over conventional fuels 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge 
• Fluctuation in raw material prices 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend 
• Increasing number of strategic alliances 
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

 

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2517874-global-butane-market-2017-2021

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT 

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

PART 04: INTRODUCTION 
• Market outline 

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE 
• Market overview 
• Market size and forecast 
• Five forces analysis 

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION 
• Global butane market by application 
• Comparison by application 
• LPG – market size & forecast 
• Petrochemicals – market size & forecast 
• Refineries – market size & forecast 
• Other applications – market size & forecast 
• Market opportunity by application 

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE 
• Global butane market by geography 
• Regional comparison 
• APAC – market size & forecast 
• MEA – market size & forecast 
• North America – market size & forecast 
• Europe – market size & forecast 
• South America – market size & forecast 
• Market opportunity 

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK 

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES 
• Market drivers 
• Market challenges 

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS 
• Increasing number of strategic alliances 
• Recent developments in South African LPG market 

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE 
• Competitive scenario 
• Major market vendors 
• Other prominent vendors 

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS 
• Vendor overview 
• BP 
• Chevron Phillips Chemical 
• ConocoPhillips 
• ExxonMobil 
• Total 

……..CONTINUED

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Science, World & Regional
Press Contact
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market 2018-2021: World Consumption and Sales Analysis Market Report
Butane Market 2018-2021: World Consumption and Sales Analysis Market Report
Packaging Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2021
View All Stories From This Author