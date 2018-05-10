Butane Market 2018-2021: World Consumption and Sales Analysis Market Report

PUNE, INDIA, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Butane Market

Global Butane Market 2017-2021

Description

Butane is a hydrocarbon belonging to the alkane family, which has two structural isomers: n-butane (normal butane) or isobutene. It is characterized as a colorless, flammable, and easily liquefiable gas. One of the common sources for butane extraction is gas processing plants that are mostly located close to natural gas or crude oil reservoirs. Basically, butane is produced as a byproduct of crude oil production and refining.

The analysts forecast the global butane market to grow at a CAGR of 7.60% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global butane market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA

The Global Butane Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BP

• Chevron Phillips Chemical

• ConocoPhillips

• ExxonMobil

• Total

Other prominent vendors

• Air Liquide

• China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

• DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION

• Linde

• Shell

Market driver

• Advantages of LPG as auto fuel over conventional fuels



Market challenge

• Fluctuation in raw material prices



Market trend

• Increasing number of strategic alliances



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Global butane market by application

• Comparison by application

• LPG – market size & forecast

• Petrochemicals – market size & forecast

• Refineries – market size & forecast

• Other applications – market size & forecast

• Market opportunity by application

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Global butane market by geography

• Regional comparison

• APAC – market size & forecast

• MEA – market size & forecast

• North America – market size & forecast

• Europe – market size & forecast

• South America – market size & forecast

• Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

• Increasing number of strategic alliances

• Recent developments in South African LPG market

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Major market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendor overview

• BP

• Chevron Phillips Chemical

• ConocoPhillips

• ExxonMobil

• Total

……..CONTINUED

