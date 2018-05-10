Cascade Welcomes John Cowdery as CEO

John Cowdery, President &and CEO, Cascade Excellence on Every Level

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascade Environmental (“Cascade”) is pleased to announce that John Cowdery has joined the Company as President and CEO.

“John’s extensive background in the environmental industry and experience driving operational excellence uniquely qualifies him to successfully lead Cascade into the future,” says John Kenny, Co-Chairman of Cascade. “The Board is eager to support John in the transition to his new role.”

“I’m honored to be a part of an organization that truly understands the needs of the environmental services industry,” comments Cowdery. “Cascade has evolved its suite of services by investing in people and technology to support our customers with innovative solutions to complex issues. This is an exciting opportunity to further strengthen Cascade’s position as a fully-integrated service provider to the geotechnical and environmental markets.”

Prior to joining Cascade, Cowdery served as President of the Environmental Sector for TRC Companies where he was responsible for leading the growth strategy for the $300 million division within TRC. Previously, Cowdery has held leadership positions at ICF International, Jones & Stokes Associates and ATC Group Services. He has over 30 years of experience in the environmental industry delivering exceptional results in revenue growth, profitability, operational improvements, employee engagement, strategic planning, and mergers & acquisitions. Cowdery holds a Master of Business Administration from Saint Mary’s College in California and a Master of Science in Health from Southern Illinois University.

About Cascade:

Cascade is a field services contractor that partners with our clients to provide seamless environmental and geotechnical solutions from concept to completion. Our vision is to integrate technology, safety, sustainability and human potential to tackle the challenging environmental and geotechnical issues facing our clients. For more information on Cascade, please visit www.cascade-env.com.