HumanaCare Acquires Virtual Health Platform TranQool
HumanaCare expands access with cutting-edge virtual platformTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HumanaCare, a leading provider of employee and member health services is pleased to announce the acquisition of TranQool, a virtual health platform.
"Combining HumanaCare and TranQool drives innovation and employee engagement in our health and wellness solutions. TranQool gives us the opportunity to deliver care virtually, while providing a robust platform to expand access to our existing Employee Assistance Programs, Medical Second Opinion, Disability Support, Caregiving/Healthcare Navigation and Chronic Disease Management Services" said Jamie Marcellus, President of HumanaCare. " TranQool deepens our capabilities in a number of key areas as well as provides an exceptional direct to consumer market entry-point. We look forward to working with the dedicated team of professionals at TranQool."
"We are excited about joining the HumanaCare team. The TranQool platform will provide HumanaCare members with chat and video access to counsellors and health care professionals. The growing need for online access to health services is a shift that is happening and you're seeing HumanaCare and TranQool leading the way to providing solutions designed specifically for health care applications in the employee benefit arena" said Saeed Zeinali, Co-Founder of TranQool. "HumanaCare's current and future clients will benefit greatly from the choice and convenience of online access."
The transaction closed on May 8th, 2018.
About HumanaCare:
HumanaCare has more than 35 years of Canadian healthcare experience delivering improved outcomes through our Employee Assistance Programs, Disability Support Services, Medical Second Opinion Services and Health Services (such as healthcare navigation, Chronic Disease support and specialized case management services, for more details, please visit http://www.humanacare.com
About TranQool:
TranQool is a virtual health platform that provides access to mental health services to people across Canada. Mental health is as important as physical health and TranQool's mission is to increase access to resources in the mental health industry. For more details, please visit http://www.tranqool.com
Jamie Marcellus
HumanaCare
1-800-661-8193 ext 264
email us here