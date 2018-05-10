The Wrist Wearable Devices Market is estimated to reach $46.8 billion by 2023.
Americas holds a major share in the Wrist Wearable Devices Market. The increasing sale of healthcare monitoring devices is the main driver of the market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Wrist Wearable Devices Market: By Components (Power Supply, Sensing, Memory, Display); By Products (Smart watches, Smart bands, Monitoring Devices, Fitness); By Applications (Lifestyle, Medical, Sports, Infotainment); By Geography(2018-2023)”, the market is driven by growing applications, technological advancements, leading to more number of features on the devices.
Americas dominates the Wrist Wearable Devices Market during the forecast period
Americas holds a major share in the Wrist Wearable Devices Market. The increasing sale of healthcare monitoring devices is the main driver of the market. Substantial growth in the infotainment devices market due to growing awareness about the product also drives the demand for wrist wearable devices in the region. US is the largest market in the region, followed by Canada and Brazil. The wrist wearable devices are used in fitness and sports, infotainment, healthcare, lifestyle, and industrial segments. Consumer electronics and smartphone manufacturers have also driven the awareness of these devices.
Selected done in the full Report:
The healthcare sector makes use of the wrist wearable devices in both remote and clinical healthcare to monitor healthcare, followed by information control. In Information control, the wrist wearable devices are used as information control equipment and are even remotely used in devices such as smartphones and tablets. The entertainment sector utilizes the devices to stream media content. Lifestyle and wellness involves the use of the devices to track daily activities such as distance, sleep, and calorie intake. In sports and fitness segment, the devices are used to check performance parameters.
To purchase or browse the table of contents of the report follow the link below:
https://industryarc.com/Report/167/wrist-wearable-devices-market-analysis-and-forecast.html
Excerpts on Market Growth Factors
The fitness bands are used to track activities such as calories burnt, sleep quality, counting the number of steps. They can even track sports parameters such as rotations, maximum g forces, swimming strokes, paddles, air time, thereby improving the athlete's performance.
Consumers are preferring wearable health devices to make themselves more aware about their daily life schedule. The devices can monitor important health parameters such as blood pressure, heart rate, and blood oxygen levels.
Consumers want data to be at their fingertips that can be evaluated from different perspectives. People are becoming health conscious and are opting for luxury. . Hence, manufacturers are developing the wrist wearable devices that cater to different enthusiasts such as sports, fitness, adventure, and health.
Talk to one of our sales representative about the full report by providing your details in the link below:
https://industryarc.com/support.php?id=167
Key players of the Wrist Wearable Devices Market
The top players in the Wrist Wearable Devices Market are Fitbit, Jawbone UP, Nike, Basis Science, and Pebble Technology. Fitbit has launched products such as Charge, Charge HR, and Surge devices to get a foothold in the Wrist Wearable Devices Market. Jawbone launched UpMove activity tracker which is a cheap fitness tracker with increased smart coach features. Nike’s FuelBand SE has increased connectivity and tracking features. Basis Science launched Peak to gain a foothold in the fitness tracking devices market. It has sleep tracking features. Pebble launched Steel smartwatch which has advanced connectivity features.
Wrist Wearable Devices Market is segmented as below:
The Wrist Wearable Devices Market is driven by technological advancements during the forecast period.
A. Wrist Wearable Devices Market By Electronic Components
1. Introduction
2. Display
2.1. OLED Display
2.2. LCD Display
2.3. E-Paper Display
3. Memory
4. Optoelectronic Components
5. Processors
6. Sensors
6.1. Accelerometers
6.2. Gyroscope Sensors
6.3. Optical Heart Rate Sensor
6.4. GPS Sensors
6.5. Altimeter Sensors
6.6. Pressure Transducer
6.7. Pulse Oximeter Sensor
6.8. UV Sensor
6.9. Impedance Sensor
7. Wireless Communication Modules
7.1. Bluetooth/ Bluetooth Low Energy
7.2. NFC
7.3. Ant/Ant+
7.4. Wi-Fi
B. Wrist Wearable Devices Market By Products
1. Introduction
2. Activity Trackers
2.1. Fitness Trackers
2.2. Sports Trackers
3. Healthcare Monitors
3.1. Blood Glucose Monitors
3.1.1. Surge In Diabetic Population To Fuel Blood Glucose Monitor’s Sales
3.2. Blood Pressure Monitors
3.2.1. Increasing Cardiovascular Diseases Prevalence to Boost Wrist Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Demand
3.3. Heart Rate Monitors
3.3.1. Unhealthy Lifestyle to Soar Market for Wrist Wearable Heart Rate Monitors
3.4. Location Trackers
3.5. Pulse Oximeter
3.6. Wrist Worn Anti-Snoring Devices
3.7. Epileptic Seizure Monitors
4. Lifestyle Bands
4.1. Smart Bands
4.2. Sun Exposure Monitors
4.3. Wrist Chargers
5. Infotainment Devices
5.1. Smart Watches
5.1.1. Multi-Functional Attributes To Drive Smart Watch Sales
5.2. Wearable Keyboard
5.3. Wrist Wearable Computers
5.4. Wrist-Worn Music Players
6. Others
C. Wrist Wearable Devices Market By Application
.1. Introduction
1.1. Technological Advancements Propel the Sales of Wrist Wearable Devices
2. Healthcare
2.1. Clinical Healthcare
2.2. Remote Healthcare
3. Information Control
4. Entertainment
5. Lifestyle and Wellness
6. Sports and Fitness
D. Wrist Wearable Devices Market by Geography (covers 9+ countries)
E. Wrist Wearable Devices Market By Entropy
Companies Citied / Interviewed
1.Fitbit
2.ConnecteDevice
3.Jawbone
4.Xiaomi
5.Qualcomm
6.Basis Science
7.Pebble Technology
8.Google
9.LG
10.Apple
11.Garmin
12.Metawatch
13.Razer
14.Misfit
Related Report:
A.Wearable Medical Devices Market
https://industryarc.com/Report/205/Wearable-medical-devices-Market-Analysis-Report.html
B.Printed and Flexible Electronics Market
https://industryarc.com/Report/27/global-printed-and-flexible-electronics-market.html
What can you expect from the report?
The Wrist Wearable Devices Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:
1. Market Size by Product Categories & Application 11. Demand Analysis (Revenue & Volume)
2. Market trends & Relevant Market Data 12. Country level Analysis
3. Manufacturer Landscape 13. Competitor Analysis
4. Distributor Landscape 14. Market Shares Analysis
5. Pricing Analysis 15. Value Chain Analysis
6. Top 10 End user Analysis 16. Supply Chain Analysis
7. Product Benchmarking 17. Strategic Analysis
8. Product Developments 18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis
9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis 19. Opportunity Analysis
10. Patent Analysis 20. Revenue and Volume Analysis
To request for a proposal, provide your details in the below link:
https://industryarc.com/subscription.php
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
6145888538
email us here