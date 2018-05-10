Global Web Conferencing Market 2018 Size, Development Status, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Web Conferencing Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends, Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023”reports to its database

Executive Summary

The global web conferencing market to grow from USD 4857.9 million in 2016 to USD 14673.78 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 17.11%. The year 2016 has been considered as the base year, while the forecast period is up-to 2023.

Web conferencing refers to a group of online collaborative services by which you can hold live presentations, seminars, meetings, conferencing, and training either through the web-based internet connection or by telephone. Web conferencing offers real-time point-to-point and multi-task communication initiated from a host to many receivers in separate locations. Web conferencing can be delivered through Internet-based applications, or via software-as-a-service model or through on-premise enterprise data centers. Web conferencing as a collaboration tool offers numerous value- adding and time and cost saving benefits to the enterprises to facilitate better internal and external communication.

The major forces driving the growth of the web conferencing market include the globalization of digital businesses and it consumerization trends. Moreover, saves time, money and increases productivity is also one of the factors that is driving the market growth. However internet connectivity and accessibility challenge, and security concern related to targeted attacks may hinder the market growth. In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity such as the unified communication tool to transform the businesses, and cloud based web conferencing. The possible challenges for the market growth is lack of it infrastructure across developing economies. But key players in the market are overcoming the challenges with continual improvement and innovation.

Based on industry, the global web conferencing market is studied across aerospace & defense, banking, financial services & insurance, consumer goods & retail, education, energy & utilities, government, healthcare & life sciences, information technology, manufacturing, media & entertainment, telecommunication, transportation & logistics, and travel & hospitality. Based on geography, the global web conferencing market is studied across Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of web conferencing market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast. We also have highlighted future trends in the web conferencing market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis of web conferencing market brings an insight on the product usability profiles of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights features & pricing, informant reviews of the key products in the market.

Reasons to Buy:

The web conferencing market research study reveals hidden insights and dynamic, which in turn helps the players in the ecosystem take better strategic decisions. The firms looking for purchasing the global web conferencing market research report could look for following prospects on their way to better understand the market that can aid further decision making and possibly identify the best opportunities to exploit.

- Evaluate the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the report and analyze the web conferencing market penetration with respect to industries and geographies.

- Evaluate the key vendors in the web conferencing market in terms of products satisfaction and business strategy. This helps identify consumer preferences and understand its current position in 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix.

- Evaluates the key vendors and deeply analyze competitive landscape, revenue pockets, market trends, growth prospects, pain points, drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities of the web conferencing market.

